Helpdesk Automation Market Research Report 2022-2027: Industry Demand, Growth Rate (32.4%), Outlook and Forecast

Helpdesk automation is a customer support solution that is utilized to organize tickets related to issues varying in severity and priority. This management solution aids in resolving issues and queries of both customers and internal staff pertaining to a given product or service. Its utilization is associated with improving work efficiency by minimizing incomplete documentation, lost requests, delays in handling requests and poor communication to customers. These automated services are widely used for streamlining incoming communication, eliminating support costs, reducing redundant tasks, improving execution speed and increasing productivity. Apart from this, they enable automatic ticket allotment and closing services while timely initiating follow-ups with the costumers to offer superior customer experience.

The global helpdesk automation market size reached US$ 4.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 32.4% during 2022-2027.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Industry Trends:

The global market is driven by the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) across numerous industry verticals. These solutions, when integrated with helpdesk automation, provide chatbots and intelligent search recommendations to assist users. They also offer predictive analytics for incident management, demand planning, and workflow improvement, which has contributed to an increased demand for automated services. Helpdesk automation is also increasingly being integrated with information technology (IT) operations to improve the efficiency of the overall system. Significant growth in the IT industry, especially across developing economies, along with the growing adoption of cloud computing and mobile technologies on the global level, is also providing a boost to the market growth. Other factors, such as the increasing preference for e-retail websites, extensive research and development (R&D), and rapid urbanization, are further creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Helpdesk Automation Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Atlassian Pty Ltd.

• AXIOS SYSTEMS PLC

• BMC Software, Inc.

• Broadcom, Inc.

• Ivanti, Inc.

• HappyFox Inc

• Resolve Systems

• LLC ServiceNow, Inc.

• Sunrise Software Limited

• SunView Software

• Vision Helpdesk.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Incident Management Systems

• Knowledge-Based Systems

• Self-service Reset Password

• Others

Breakup by Deployment:

• Cloud Hosted

• On-premise

Breakup by Organization Type:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

• IT and Telecom

• BFSI

• Government

• Education

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Retail

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

