THE WELLS COMPANIES LAUNCHES WEBSITE WITH DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER RETIRED LUXURY FABRICS AND WALLCOVERINGS

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wells Companies, a family of design entities, has launched Cottage Textiles, a direct-to-consumer website offering luxury home interior fabrics and wallcoverings that no longer are distributed through the trade. These fabrics and wallcoverings are retired from production and therefore are offered at special prices to all design enthusiasts.

The Wells Companies founder and CEO Lauren Hudson said, "It was a natural next step to create a platform where we can provide a second market and extended life for luxury textiles and wallcoverings that no longer are distributed through the trade. Cottage Textiles features textiles and wallcoverings that have been manufactured at some of the best mills in the world and have a timeless appeal. We have selected only the best products for Cottage Textiles, and I am thrilled to offer them to design enthusiasts across the country."

Cottage Textiles carries retired fabrics and wallcoverings from some of the top brands in the interior design sector. Inventory will continue to evolve with new selections added regularly. Shop Cottage Textiles at www.cottagetextiles.com.

About The Wells Companies

Established in 2017 by Lauren Hudson, The Wells Companies includes Wells Textiles, Wells Abbott Showrooms, Wells Warehouse and Cottage Textiles. Wells Textiles features textile brands Rose Cumming and Classic Cloth. Wells Abbott Showrooms exclusively represents and distributes boutique textile, wallcovering, trim, lighting, furniture, and rug brands sold to the trade with locations in Chicago, Dallas, and Houston. Wells Warehouse is a 30,000 square foot facility that provides full-service management, administration and fulfillment services to textile and wallcovering partners.

About Cottage Textiles

Launched in October 2022, Cottage Textiles is a direct-to-consumer website featuring luxury textiles and wallcoverings that have been retired from production and inventory from some of the best textile and wallcovering brands in the world.

SOURCE The Wells Companies