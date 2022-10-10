Strategies For Global Forklift Truck Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Forklift Truck Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Forklift Truck Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the forklift truck market is expected to grow to $78.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%. The growing construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the forklift truck market going forward.

The forklift truck market consists of sales of forklift trucks by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, and partnerships) that are used to lift and move objects over short distances. A forklift truck refers to a powered industrial truck that consists of a small truck frame with a front-facing assembly for lifting and carrying the load. Forklifts are available in different specifications as per their weight carrying capacity and the requirements of the place of use, and may or may not require a driver for them to be operated.

Global Forklift Truck Market Trends

New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the forklift truck market. Major companies operating in the forklift truck sector are focused on developing new technological advancements to increase their market share. For instance, in April 2020, Toyota Material Handling, a subsidiary of Toyota Industries, a Japan-based manufacturer of automobiles, launched electric forklifts that are designed by using unique alternating current (AC) motors that help to control overall energy and operational costs for superior operability. They have a capacity of 3,000 and 3,500 pounds each to increase productivity. In comparison to earlier models, this electric forklift truck can travel and lift objects at speeds that are up to 27% faster and has a runtime that is up to 12% longer.

Global Forklift Truck Market Segments

The global forklift truck market is segmented:

By Product Type: Counterbalance, Warehouse

By Technology: Electric Power, Internal Combustion Engine

By Class: Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, Class V

By End-User: Retail and Wholesale, Logistics, Automotive, Food Industry, Others End Users

By Geography: The global forklift truck market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Forklift Truck Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides forklift truck global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the forklift truck global market, forklift truck global market share, forklift truck market segments and geographies, forklift truck market players, forklift truck market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The forklift truck market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Forklift Truck Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Anhui HELI Co.Ltd, Crown Equipment Corporation, Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., Hangcha Group Co. Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Kion Group AG, Komatsu Ltd., Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, Clark Material Handling Company, Combilift Ltd, Doosan Industrial Vehicle, EP Equipment, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Lift Technologies Inc, Linde Material Handling, Lonking Machinery Co. Ltd., The Raymond Corporation, and UniCarriers Americas Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

