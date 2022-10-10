HeadsUp Healthcare Names Andrea Carter VP of Operations

Andrea Crawford Carter has joined HeadsUp Healthcare as vice president of operations. HeadsUp provides specialized and compassionate above-the- neck care to workers' compensation patients. Carter oversees all aspects of patient, provider and client fulfillment, as well as clinical oversight and utilization review.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005023/en/

"Our patients have injuries to the face, teeth and head—everything from broken teeth with exposed nerves to gunshot wounds. They require specialists who are not typically found in workers' comp, and they need to see them fast," said CEO Brian Bell. "Andrea makes sure we fulfill our customer promise to deliver a patient-first experience with speed and empathy."

Carter brings nearly 11 years of experience in data analytics, fiscal compliance, customer service, and network operations in workers' compensation to the position. Most recently she served as senior director of network operations for Paradigm.

She had directed operations at Encompass Specialty Surgical Management, which Paradigm acquired in 2017. Previously, Carter was a product analyst with Align Networks of One Call Care Management. Carter started her career with Network Synergy Group, and she holds a Lean Six Sigma Greenbelt.

About HeadsUp Healthcare

HeadsUp Healthcare is a patient-first specialty managed care company for workers' compensation patients that focuses exclusively on above-the-neck injuries. Serving the country's largest insurance carriers, third-party administrators, self-insured employers, state entities, and managed care organizations, HeadsUp Healthcare manages these injuries from initial assessment to completion of treatment. Known for its rapid response and outstanding customer service, HeadsUp Healthcare can be reached at 855-443-9872. To learn more about HeadsUp Healthcare go to www.headsupcare.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005023/en/