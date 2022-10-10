$11 Billion Worldwide Tele Intensive Care Unit Industry to 2027 - Featuring Banner Health, CLEW Medical, Eagle Telemedicine and Hicuity Health Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tele Intensive Care Unit Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tele intensive care unit market reached a value of US$ 4.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 11.16 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.69% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Tele intensive care unit (tele ICU) refers to an application of telemedicine that aids in the interaction of the critical care team at a distant location with the bedside ICU crew via audio-visual communication and monitoring systems. The medical data collected and transmitted by this ICU system primarily comprise of patients' physiological status, medications, and past records.

Tele ICU increases efficiency in healthcare delivery and enables real-time access to the patient's clinical information. As a result, these ICUs are being widely adopted in hospitals, treatment centers, advanced clinics, etc.

The expanding geriatric population with chronic care requirements coupled with the increasing need for remote patient monitoring is primarily driving the global tele intensive care unit market. In addition to this, the growing adoption of tele ICU to enhance patient care, reduce the length of hospital stays, improve recovery period, facilitate efficient healthcare delivery, etc., is also propelling the market growth.

Moreover, the continuous advancements in healthcare IT infrastructures along with the rising penetration of cloud-based storage systems for patient data are further augmenting the global market. Besides this, government bodies across several nations are promoting the incorporation of advanced ICU systems that allow remote patient monitoring through high-speed internet and electronic medical devices.

Additionally, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has catalyzed the demand for tele ICUs to establish a centralized remote patient monitoring system to provide high-quality patient care, reduce transfers while maximizing bed utilization, support healthcare professionals, etc. In the coming years, continuous upgradation of healthcare infrastructures along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of medical sciences will continue to drive the global tele ICU market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Apollo Telehealth Services Private Limited, Banner Health, CLEW Medical, Eagle Telemedicine, Hicuity Health, Inova Health Care Services, INTeleICU, Intercept Telemed, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Soc Telemed Inc., Teladoc Health Inc., T-ICU Co. Ltd. and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

