Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market to Garner USD 13.73 Billion Globally by 2027 at 11.3% CAGR Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market is valued at USD 7.22 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.73 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period.

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Scope

The Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market is going to show a consistent amount of growth all over the industry in the coming years too with the field-programmable gate array (FPGA) Size increasing because of the adoption of the market in many areas of the security, network processing and the deep packet inspection which is expected to drive the demand over the coming years.

They are going to offer many capabilities like the high density of computing, lower consumption of power, which makes them the preferred architecture for the different applications that require the heavy flow of data and the streaming processing of data. The increase in the adoption of the FPGAs in the aerospace and military application areas like the waveform generation, image processing and the security communication is going to drive the market in the coming years.

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market: Competitive Analysis

The Global Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market key players are Intel Corporation; Xilinx, Inc.; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; NVIDIA Corporation; Broadcom; AMD, Inc. These are companies which work on innovation and how they are able to create from the least and inspire innovation which drives application at a lower cost.

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market: Key Drivers

Field-programmable gate array (FPGA) growth will happen on account of the usage it is going to see in the military equipment like the radars, sensors, and the electronic warfare systems for attaining a higher range, electronic countermeasure, and data processing. With many more countries now focused on the strengthening of their military establishments, the companies are innovating continuously and developing the FPGA for the military applications. There are companies which have been using the applications for upgrading their defense portfolios with the anti-counterfeiting features and have been designed for withstanding the harsh environments and providing the reliability and security of operations.

The increase in adoption of the FPGAs in the form of IaaS resources for the cloud consumers are going to drive the growth of the market. There are many cloud service providers which are deploying the FPGAs which is driving the growth of the market. Many cloud service providers are going to deploy the field programming gate arrays for accelerating the tasks which are service oriented like the network encryption, memory caching, deep learning, ranking of web page, high frequency trading and the video conversion.

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market: Key Trends

Many corporations also use the FPGA for the DNN evaluation and SDN acceleration and also for ranking in Bing. Moreover, the increase in investments in the data center is one more factor which is driving the growth of the market. the Data centers deploy the FPGAs at a huge scale and the ongoing investment in this would propel demand in the coming years. The investment has been coming from many sources such as Google which announced an investment in the data centers all over the United States.

The augmented demand for the tailored integrated circuits is going to fuel the development of the market in the coming years. The FPGA technology is seeing an evolution over time and the turnaround time is reducing with the cost incurred becoming lesser than the ASIC and the lower consumption of power. The FPGAs can be flexible in comparison to the ASIC as they may be reconfigured after the designing and the implementation of the circuit. This is going to remain a major driver over the coming years as the FPGAs allow the designer to alter their design after the finished product has been installed in a field.

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM) is a segment which is gaining the highest share in the market as it offers the greatest flexibility, higher integration, and many different applications. The many different adoptions of the SRAM-based FPGA in the military, telecom, and aerospace along with consumer goods is going to contribute to the growth of the segment.

The flash-based FPGAs will be used more prominently in the coming years. This is a segment which is seeing frequent demand with the key players making an upgrade on their portfolio of the flash field programmable gate arrays for catering to the application base. This helps many corporations all over the world provide an improved display and the sensor bridging which is a major pre-requisite for industrial, automotive, computing applications and consumer applications. In terms of the segmentation, it is the automotive industry which is leading the application and the demand for the market. The ADAS designers prepare this for the vision processing applications which require the high-level processing and the fine-grained parallelism. The major manufacturers are upgrading the portfolio for the ever-changing needs of the industry.

Global Field-Programmable Gate Array Market Segmentation: -

By Architecture:

Anti-fuse

SRAM

Flash

Others

By Configuration:

High-range FPGA

Low-range FPGA

Mid-range FPGA

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Others

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Regional Analysis

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market regional analysis suggests that the Asia Pacific is a region which has accounted for the greatest share in the revenue of the FPGA industry in the last few years and it is going to continue the dominance in the coming few years. China has been accounting for the biggest share in revenue in this region because of the investments being carried out persistently and many initiatives taken by the government for augmenting the growth of this industry. There are industries being set up for chip at a national level for instance. This is an initiative which focuses on the development of the FPGAs, core processing units as well as memory chips for creating newer opportunities in this market.

The regional market of North America has captured a major share of the revenue. In this region, it is Mexico which is going to see a growth because of the flourishing industry of automobiles. The policies in the region have been working in the favor of the industry as the investments have been taking place in the region for the market particularly in the region of United States which is driving this market. This is a region where Mexico is also an up-and-coming country for this market.

On Special Requirement Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

