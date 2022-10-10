Sarika Snell, MD, FAAD, to Serve as New Medical Director and Partner at Integrated Dermatology of 19th Street in Washington, D.C.

Integrated Dermatology, one of the nation's largest providers of dermatology services, recently announced that Sarika Snell, MD, FAAD, has been named managing director and partner of Integrated Dermatology of 19th Street. The downtown Washington, D.C. office, located at 1145 19th St NW, Suite 301, provides comprehensive dermatological care to patients throughout the DMV.

Dr. Snell, who has been an integral part of the practice for the past six years, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role. She is a board-certified dermatologist specializing in general and surgical dermatology. The DC-area native earned her medical degree from Georgetown University and completed her specialty training in dermatology at Montefiore Hospital, which is affiliated with the prestigious Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. She then completed an oncology fellowship, with a focus on melanoma, at Washington Hospital Center. Dr. Snell possesses a special interest in skin cancer detection and treating medical dermatological conditions; however, she is also passionate about cosmetic dermatology and enjoys performing aesthetic treatments. Additionally, Dr. Snell has the distinction of having been named a Washingtonian Top Doctor the past four consecutive years.

At the practice, Dr. Snell will be supported by Tinatin Gotsiridze, MD, FAAD, Clinzo Mickle, MD, FAAD, and Urvi Gonzales, MD, FAAD, all of whom are board-certified dermatologists and Fellows of the American Academy of Dermatology.

An expert in medical and surgical dermatology, Dr. Gotsiridze received her bachelor's degree in Biology and master's degree in Molecular Biology from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and then obtained her medical degree from SUNY at Buffalo. She completed her internship at Georgetown University Hospital and received her dermatology training at Saint Louis University in Missouri.

Dr. Mickle is a highly skilled cosmetic dermatologist who completed a prestigious fellowship in laser, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology in Boston. After earning his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina, Dr. Mickle completed his intern year at Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College of Virginia before a specialized research fellowship in dermatology at Duke University Medical Center. He also completed a one-year Melanoma Clinical Fellowship at the Washington Hospital Center before starting his dermatology training at Howard University Hospital where he was elected Chief Resident.

After graduating from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Dr. Gonzales completed a research year at Harvard Medical School before being chosen to attend a Dartmouth-Brown combined medical program, earning her medical degree from Brown Medical School. Prior to starting her internship at the University of Illinois in Chicago, Dr. Gonzales spent a year conducting research at Northwestern University. She finalized her residency training in dermatology at the University of Rochester.

As the new medical director of Integrated Dermatology of 19th Street, Dr. Snell shared that "our commitment to patients and our community remains as strong as ever. We will continue to help diagnose and treat all medical dermatologic diseases including melanoma, acne, alopecia, eczema, and psoriasis, as well as provide a whole array of cosmetic services including Botox, fillers and lasers."

Jeff Queen, CEO of Integrated Dermatology, said the company has enjoyed its relationship with Dr. Snell and looks forward to supporting her efforts in growing the practice.

"Dr. Snell and her team have built Integrated Dermatology of 19th Street into a thriving practice providing exceptional dermatological care to patients living in our nation's capital," Queen said.

For appointments or more information on Integrated Dermatology of 19th Street, visit https://www.id19derm.com/.

