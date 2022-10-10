Automotive Lighting Market: Country Based-Current and Future Demand and Growth Analysis with Size, Share and Top Players Strategy | Forecast to 2030

Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights have published a new report titled, " Automotive Lighting Market : Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030" analyzed By Light Type (Halogen, Xenon/HID, LED), By Adaptive Lighting (Front Adaptive lighting (On/Off Function, Bending/Cornering, High Beam Assist, Headlight Leveling), Rear Adaptive Lighting, Ambient Lighting), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car (Compact Cars, Mid, Luxury, SUVs), Electric Vehicles (Battery Electric, Plug-in Hybrid Electric, Hybrid Electric), Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Bus, Truck), By Application (Exterior Lighting (Headlights, Fog Lights, Daytime Running Lights (DRL), Taillights, Sidelights, Center High-Mount Stop Light (CHMSL)), Interior Lighting (Dashboard, Glovebox, Reading Lights, Dome Lights)), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, & Africa) is expected to grow at a significant CAGR for the period between 2022 and 2030.

Since the innovation of the automobile, lighting has been one of the most significant sub-systems of all ground vehicles. Automotive lighting is crucial to passenger comfort, safety, and vehicle design and styling. One of the most vital components of automotive vehicles is lighting which primarily helps in illuminating the vehicle path, thereby enabling the driver to achieve a clear picture and view of the road.

Other than that, along with accomplishing the need for illuminating the vehicle's path of the driver, the lighting system further assists pedestrians as well as other vehicle drivers on the road to identify the vehicle's position, size, and direction of movement.

Moreover, the automotive lighting further adds aesthetic looks to both the interior and exterior sections of the vehicle and, all the same elevates the conspicuity of the vehicle. Basically, the lighting system consists of lighting and signaling devices. This lighting apparatus is located at various locations in the vehicle, for instance, front, top, rear, and interiors. Owing to all such factors, the technology employed in automotive lighting has swiftly augmented to make the lighting safer, value-added, as well as pleasing to customers. In order to support that, HELLA GmbH & Co., in 2018, innovated an integrated OLED technology for the rear combination lamps of the new Audi A8, which provides a homogenous appearance and individually controllable segments. Attributing to which, the global automotive lighting market is projected to witness significant growth over the coming years.

Other than that, factors such as surge in emphasis towards road safety, rise in implementation of government regulations, along with increasing automobile production all around the world is further expected to nurture the growth of the automotive lighting market in the following years. Having said that, the high cost of LEDs as well as volatile prices of raw materials are likely to hold back market growth in the near future.

The research report on the Automotive Lighting Market by Reports and Insights is an in-depth and extensive study of the market based on the necessary data crunching and statistical analysis. It provides a brief view of the dynamics flowing through the market, which includes the factors that support the market and the factors that are acting as impediments for the growth of the market. Furthermore, the report includes the various trends and opportunities in the respective market in different regions for a better understanding of readers that helps to analyze the potential of the market.

Automotive Lighting Market Segmentation

The global Automotive Lighting market is segmented on the basis of light type, adaptive lighting, application, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.

By Light Type

Halogen

Xenon/HID

LED

By Adaptive lighting

Front Adaptive lighting

On/Off Function

Bending/Cornering

High Beam Assist

Headlight Levelling

Rear Adaptive Lighting

Ambient Lighting

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Compact Cars

Mid

Luxury

SUVs

Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric

Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Hybrid Electric

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Bus

Truck

By Application

Exterior Lighting

Headlights

Fog Lights

Day Time Running Lights (DRL)

Taillights

Sidelights

Centre High-Mount Stop Light (CHMSL)

Interior Lighting

Dashboard

Glovebox

Reading Lights

Dome Lights

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Automotive Lighting Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in global Automotive Lighting market are:

DENSO Corporation

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Hyundai Mobis

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Osram Licht AG

ROBERT BOSCH GmbH

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

Valeo

ZKW

