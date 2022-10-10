Security Printing Market Set to Grow with 7.34% CAGR to Outreach to US$48.029 billion by 2029 - Growth Factors, Strategies - Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the projected period, it is expected that there will be an increase in cases of counterfeiting and forgery. Banknotes, passports, postage stamps, identity cards, stock certificates, and illegal goods are items where counterfeiting is extremely common. The above-mentioned devices are protected from manipulation and falsification thanks to security printing. To ensure the confidentiality of their legal and financial documents, developed nations would boost the use of hybrid security printing sheets. A startling rate of counterfeiting is anticipated, including small-time crooks forging bank notes, tax stamps, and other official papers, as well as penetrating supply chains with altered products and packaging. This will increase demand in the security printing industry .

Digitization and content convergence provides a significant challenge for the sector. The problem is that as communication methods get more technologically converged, print, broadcasting, and telephony become more arbitrary and artificial. The conversion of content into machine-readable digital code is the most compelling reason for the convergence. This process is quickly expanding across all sorts of content. As a result, the market for security printing is being constrained by increased digitization and convergence.

Secure printing is somewhat dependent on numerous computer systems to guarantee crucial security features. Using holographic stickers that tear when removed from the packaging, many software packages are protected against counterfeit. Since the user must be certain that the item has not been altered after leaving the production or packing facility, security printing can be used to establish security measures.

Over the projected period, the market for security printing is anticipated to expand at a compound yearly growth rate of 7.34%, from a current market value of US$34.318 billion to US$48.029 billion in 2029.

Lithographic printing offers an image that is more reliable and high-quality compared to other printing processes. The most recent in-line multi-press print systems also include rotary screen, holographic application, flexographic printing, numbering, intaglio, and imaging of variable data, enabling a single-pass and efficient operation. Additionally, lithographic printing is frequently used for asset management, government and corporate printing, trademark protection, the creation of event passes and tickets, and cheque and value document printing.

In 2021, the market for security printing was dominated by Asia-Pacific. During the projection period, there will likely be a rise in demand for security printing as people become more conscious of the escalating counterfeit and forgery activities in developing nations. The market for security printing is quite modest in North America. Security printing market growth in North America is anticipated to pick up in the next years due to growing awareness of document security among consumer groups and businesses. In Europe, a low rate of growth is anticipated for the security printing market. During the projected period, the security printing market is anticipated to expand significantly in Western Europe.

For instance, DSS unveiled a new mobile application in February 2019 as a component of its DSS Authentiguard service. The programme is available for both iOS and Android smartphones and has the capacity to swiftly and simply authenticate products in the field and allow retrieval of product origin, movement, destination, and other supply chain-related information. It has the ability to serialize functions and combine the aggregated product information in a safe and secure database.

