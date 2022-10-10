IoT Connectivity Management Platform Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

IoT Connectivity Management Platform Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s IoT Connectivity Management Platform Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘IoT Connectivity Management Platform Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the IoT connectivity management platform market is expected to grow to $12.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.1%. As per TBRC’s IoT connectivity management platform market research, the increasing deployment of IoT devices is significantly contributing to the growth of the market.

The IoT connectivity management platform market consists of sales of IoT connectivity management platform services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in organizations to connect various devices, hardware, software, and connectivity technologies. The IoT connectivity management platform provides access to data and insights for analysis that helps to optimize deploy devices and increase the project success rate. Additionally, the IoT connectivity management platform reduces operational charges and increases the security of various devices connected in organizations.

Global IoT Connectivity Management Platform Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the IoT connectivity management market. Major companies operating in the IoT connectivity management sector are focused on developing new technologically advanced solutions to optimize their business operations. For instance, in November 2020, Aeris, a US-based company operating in the IoT connectivity management platform, launched Aeris Cloud Connect based on cloud computing technology. Cloud computing technology gives users access to data storage, files, and servers through interconnected devices such as computers, tablets, smartphones, and others in an organization. Data is stored, processed, and managed by a third-party organization to manage the large data sets of the organization for the organization's smooth functioning. Aeris Cloud Connect establishes a private connection between Aeris Fusion IoT Network and clients' AWS (Amazon Web Services) cloud instances via an underlying MPLS (multi-protocol label switching) connection, allowing data transfer from IoT devices directly to the cloud without the use of a VPN (Virtual Private Network) and without the need for data sharing over the public internet.

Global IoT Connectivity Management Platform Market Segments

The global IoT connectivity management platform market report is segmented:

By Product Type: Cellular, Non-Cellular

By Component: Solution, Services

By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises

By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

By Application: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Finance and Banking, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Other Applications

By Geography: The global IoT connectivity management platform market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

IoT Connectivity Management Platform Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides IoT connectivity management platform market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global IoT connectivity management platform market, IoT connectivity management platform market share, IoT connectivity management platform market segments and geographies, IoT connectivity management platform market players, IoT connectivity management platform market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The IoT connectivity management platform market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s IoT Connectivity Management Platform Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aerith, Cisco Systems Inc, Comarch SA, Emnify, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Truphone Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Proximus Group, KORE Group Holdings Inc., Arm Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, ZTE Corporation, Links Field Networks, Mavoco Ag, Swisscom AG, Sierra Wireless, and Vodafone Idea Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

