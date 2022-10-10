Automotive Camshaft Market from 2022 to 2028, is predicted to increase USD 4.48 billion, Says Fior Markets

A study of the competitive landscape of the market is included to cover insights related to the company profiles, financial status, and SWOT analysis.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global automotive camshaft market is expected to grow from USD 3.12 billion in 2020 to USD 4.48 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The growing demand for passenger cars around the world, coupled with rapid urbanization, are factors driving the growth of the automotive camshaft market. The combination of factors, including engine size downsizing, stringent regulatory standards, and increased investment in automotive camshaft manufacturing, are driving the growth of the global automotive camshaft market. Furthermore, the rising level of per capita income and the growing middle-class population in emerging economies are driving car sales, which in turn is having a positive influence on the growth of the automotive camshaft market. In addition, the growing demand for high-performance, fuel-efficient and technically improved vehicles is also contributing to the development of automotive components.

Internal combustion engines have undergone waves of modifications and innovations for several decades. The camshaft can be termed as one of the integral components of a machine. It is primarily deployed in engines to open or close the valve, allowing fuel to enter and also releasing gases efficiently. The shape of the camshaft essentially controls the action of the valve. The camshaft plays an essential role in improving the actual performance of an engine. Camshafts are widely used in both modern overhead camshaft (OCH) engines and older engines. The technologies that revolve around internal combustion engines have constantly evolved in recent years and are highly inclined to improve performance and efficiency.

Growth in the automotive industry and increasing investment in automotive camshaft manufacturing companies across the globe are expected to influence the market during the forecast period significantly. However, the presence of local suppliers hinders the growth of the global automotive camshaft. Moreover, the availability of poor-quality camshafts in the market is also acting as a constraint for the global automotive camshaft market.

Key players operating in the global automotive camshaft market are Melling Engine Parts, LACO camshafts, JBM Industries, MAHLE GmbH, Newman Cams, Meritor, Inc., Piper RS Ltd., Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG, ThyssenKrupp, Estas Camshaft, J- Cam Engineering Corporation, Nilax Overseas, Camshaft Machine Company, and Schrick Camshaft.

Forged steel camshaft segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 42% in the year 2020

Based on manufacturing technology, the global automotive camshaft market is segmented into assembled camshaft, cast camshaft, and forged steel camshaft. The forged steel camshaft segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 42% in the year 2020. This growth can be attributed to the factors such as strict emission norms coupled with the requirement of advanced engines. Forged camshafts are more vital than their cast counterparts and maintain superior impact resistance and durability. The cast camshaft segment is also expected to show significant growth in the forecast period due to the ease of machining and low cast.

Passenger Vehicles segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.8% in the year 2020

Based on vehicle type, the global automotive camshaft market is segmented into light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and passenger vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.8% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to sales of light and heavy commercial vehicles, which have also increased in developing countries due to their increasing use in industrial and infrastructure development. Considering the growth of the automotive camshaft market seen in these countries, the automotive camshaft market is expected to grow remarkably during the forecast period.

OEM segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 64% in the year 2020

Based on sales, the global automotive camshaft market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 64% in the year 2020. This growth can be attributed to their high strength and durability. The replacement rate of automotive camshafts is flat. Nowadays, camshaft manufacturers are focusing on producing lightweight as well as more durable products, which will enhance the life of automotive camshafts as well as automobiles. This will increase the share of the OEM segment in the automotive camshaft market.

Regional Segment of Automotive camshaft market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global automotive camshaft market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share and 37% of the total revenue share in the year 2020. The growth is attributed to the emergence of many large competitors in the market in countries such as China and India and they are changing their manufacturing units. The significant vehicle production in the Asia Pacific region has enabled the region to maintain a leading global market share. Europe is also growing steadily, and the reason for this is that there are major producers of automobiles and components in a particular region. North America is the third-largest market for automotive camshafts. The Latin American region has also experienced an increase in demand for vehicles in countries such as Brazil, Peru, and Chile. This puts the region on a pedestal and appears more relevant in the global automotive camshaft market.

About the report:

The global automotive camshaft market is analysed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

