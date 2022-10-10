Fine Hydrate Market Current Trends 2022, Development Status, Forecast 2028 | Nabaltec AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

Fine hydrate is a non-halogenated flame retardant additive used across several applications such as injection molding, wire, and cable compounds, and paints

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Fine Hydrate Market covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast.

Fine hydrate is associated with the fine alumina trihydrate (ATH) compound which is also known as aluminium hydrate and is derived from bauxite ore through Bayer’s process. It is a non-toxic and halogen-free compound. It is widely used as a flame retardant and in the production of lightweight interiors accessories of automobiles. Fine hydrate is also used in water treatment, cosmetic industry, and pulp &paper industry.

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:- Nabaltec AG, Huber Engineered Materials, Hindalco Industries Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Alumina Castables & Chemicals Private Limited, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO), JINAN CHENXU CHEMICAL CO., LTD., and Henan Kingway Chemicals Co., Ltd.

★ Introduction

The report highlights the latest trends in revenue and Market progress. It highlights the future scope of the global Fine Hydrate Market during the upcoming period

★ Marketing Statistics

The Global Fine Hydrate Market Report provides regional analysis for Fine Hydrate Market.

★ Market Dynamics

The global report shows details related to the most dominant players in the global Fine Hydrate Market.

Segmentation of the Global Fine Hydrate Market:

Global Fine Hydrate Market, By Application:

Cable Compounds

Sheet Moulding Compounds

Bulk Moulding Compounds

Others

Regions Covered in Fine Hydrate Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Fine Hydrate market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data - 2016-2021

The base year for estimation - is 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028

