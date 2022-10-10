Submit Release
Home Decor Market Size & Shares by 2028 | Revenue, Cost Analysis, Gross Margins, Future Investment | Segmentation by Types, Applications | Key Players, Market Dynamics

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Decor market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Home Decor market during 2022-2028.

Home Decor market analyse sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Home Decor Market Size was estimated at USD 527759.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 623283.61 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.41% during the forecast period.

Global Home Decor Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

  • Home Furniture
  • Rugs
  • Bath Textiles
  • Bed Textiles
  • Kitchen and Dining Textiles
  • Tiles
  • Wood and Laminate Flooring
  • Vinyl and Rubber Flooring
  • Lighting
  • Others

Applications: -

  • Indoor
  • Outdoor
  • Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)
  • The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

  • Ikea
  • Philips
  • Suofeiya Home Collection
  • Springs Window Fashions
  • Zepter
  • Conair
  • Siemens
  • Hanssem
  • Samson
  • Oneida

Key Benefits of Home Decor Market Research: -

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
  • Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered
  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
  • Overview of the regional outlook of the Home Decor Market

TOC of Home Decor Market Research Report: -

1 Research Methodology and Statistical Scope

2 Home Decor Market Overview

3 Home Decor Market Competitive Landscape

4 Home Decor Industry Chain Analysis

5 The Development and Dynamics of Home Decor Market

6 Home Decor Market Segmentation by Type

7 Home Decor Market Segmentation by Application

8 Home Decor Market Segmentation by Region

9 Key Companies Profiled

10 Home Decor Market Forecast by Region

11 Forecast Market by Type and by Application (2022-2028)

12 Conclusion and Key Findings

Home Decor Market Size & Shares by 2028 | Revenue, Cost Analysis, Gross Margins, Future Investment | Segmentation by Types, Applications | Key Players, Market Dynamics

