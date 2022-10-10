Global Avionics Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Avionics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Avionics Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the avionics market size is expected to grow from $65.57 billion in 2021 to $71.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. As per TBRC’s avionics market research the market size is expected to grow to $87.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%. Increasing demand for new commercial aircraft is expected to propel the growth of the avionics market going forward.

The avionics market consists of sales of avionics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in spacecraft, artificial satellites, and aircraft for communication, navigation, and managing multiple systems. Avionics refers to a combination of multiple display units which are equipped in the aircraft to perform the flight operation. The avionics system includes various flight sub-systems, including health monitoring systems, flight management, flight control, navigation & surveillance systems, electrical & emergency, communication, and systems electronics.

Global Avionics Market Trends

Technological innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the avionics market. Major companies operating in the avionics sector are focused on new innovations to strengthen their position in the market.

Global Avionics Market Segments

The global avionics market is segmented:

By Platform: Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business Jets, General Aviation, Helicopters

By Sub System: Flight Management and Control, Health Monitoring, Electrical and Emergency, Communication Navigation and Surveillance

By End User: Original Equipment Manufacturer: OEM), Aftermarket By Geography: The global avionics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Avionics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides avionics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the avionics global market, avionics global market share, avionics global market segments and geographies, avionics global market trends, avionics global market players, avionics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The avionics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Avionics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Safran S.A, Honeywell Aerospace, Thales Group, L-3 Avionics Systems, Raytheon Technologies, GE Aviation, BAE Systems plc, Meggitt plc, Rockwell Collins Inc, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Garmin Ltd, Universal Avionics System Corporation, Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, Cobham Limited, Curtiss-Wright, and Teledyne Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

