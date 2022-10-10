Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market Growth & Size by 2027 | Shares, Revenue, Future Investment, Cost Analysis | Demand, Trends, Recent Developments, Expansion Plan | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market during 2022-2027.

Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

The global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel market size was valued at USD 6800.0 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period, reaching USD 7479.47 million by 2027.



Global Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Conventional

High magnetic Strength

Domain Refinement

Applications: -

Energy

Automobile

Household Appliances

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Thyssenkrupp

Shougang

JFE Steel

NLMK

Tata Steel

ArcelorMittal

AK Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation

Posco

Baowu Group

Voestalpine

