Cerecin appoints Dr. Marc Cantillon as Chief Medical Officer

Cerecin expands senior management team with appointment of Dr. Marc Cantillon as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Cantillon brings over 25 years experience in senior Central Nervous System (CNS) development roles at Merck, Pfizer, Kyowa and Reviva Pharmaceuticals



/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE and DENVER, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerecin, Inc. a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering innovative neurotherapeutics, today announced the appointment of Marc Cantillon, MD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Company.

Dr. Cantillon is an experienced senior biopharmaceutical leader who has overseen global clinical development programs across different therapeutic areas through phases 0-IV, with global program oversight of orphan indications. He was most recently Chief Medical Officer of Reviva Pharmaceuticals, a genomics based company with a focus on CNS and metabolic disease, where he was responsible for transitional clinical development, regulatory filings,orphan drug and IP registrations.

Prior to this, Dr. Cantillon was Chief Medical Officer of Green Valley Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company developing carbohydrate drugs in Parkinsons’s Disease (PD) and Alzheimer’s Disease (AD).

Dr. Cantillon has held a variety of senior positions throughout his career at leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies, including leadership roles at AstraZeneca in neuropsychiatric disorders and migraine. He was also involved in the development of a PD medication as CMO at Impax Labs; the development of a PD medication at Kyowa Kirin as CNS Development Lead of Japan, US and Europe; and VP CNS Clinical Research and Translational Therapeutic Area Lead at Merck (Schering). As Global Therapeutic Area Lead for Wyeth (Pfizer), Dr. Cantillon contributed to product development activities across multiple mood disorders, insomnia and the joint venture with Athena to conduct the innovative first immunotherapy vaccine trial in AD. Earlier in his career, Dr. Cantillon was the North American Medical Director at Sanofi.

Dr. Cantillon was also the founding Executive Medical Director of the Coalition for Major Diseases at the Critical Path Institute (C-Path), a public-private partnership - actively supported by the Food and Drug Administration to promote efficient drug development by identifying innovative testing methods for achieving biomarker and modelling validation, while improving disease data standards and creating a novel opensource respository of clinical trials.

Commenting on the appointment, Charles Stacey, CEO of Cerecin, said, “We are very pleased to welcome Marc to our executive team. Marc brings a wealth of expertise in CNS and Alzheimer’s Disease clinical development which will be of huge value to Cerecin as we prepare for our phase 2 migraine study, and planning of our global Alzheimer’s trial that he will be leading.”

Dr. Marc Cantillon, CMO of Cerecin, said, “Cerecin’s metabolic approach to neurodegenerative disease has the potential to deliver novel treatment options to patients across several disease areas. I am excited to join Cerecin’s strong management team and use my CNS expertise to help advance Cerecin’s ongoing clinical development programs.”

Dr. Cantillon obtained his medical degree from Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, completed residency in internal medicine at Cornell University and in psychiatry and geriatrics at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Dr. Cantillon completed Business Administration courses at Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

About Cerecin

Cerecin is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing drugs that target the metabolic bases of central nervous system diseases. Cerecin’s development program leverages its extensive experience in neurology drug development and lipid science. Cerecin is supported by two multinational partners, Nestlé S.A., and Wilmar International Limited. By bringing together the deep expertise of its leadership team and a highly differentiated drug development program, Cerecin is becoming a global leader in neurology therapeutics.

Forward looking statements

