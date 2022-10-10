Passage Bio Announces Appointment of William Chou, M.D. as Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced the appointment of William Chou, M.D. as chief executive officer (CEO) and a member of the board, effective immediately. Edgar B. (Chip) Cale will resign his position as the company’s interim CEO and will continue in his role as general counsel and corporate secretary. Maxine Gowen, Ph.D., will step down as interim executive chairwoman following a brief transition period and will then continue to serve as chairwoman.



“The Board and I are delighted to welcome Will to Passage Bio to lead the company through an exciting phase of development,” said Dr. Gowen. “Will’s depth of experience and success in developing and commercializing advanced therapeutics will be instrumental in establishing and solidifying the company as a leader in genetic medicines.”

Dr. Chou is an accomplished executive with nearly twenty years of healthcare experience across a range of development and commercialization roles. Most recently, Dr. Chou served as CEO of Aruvant Sciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies for rare diseases.

“I am thrilled to join the talented team at Passage Bio and build upon the company’s many accomplishments and impressive capabilities,” said Dr. Chou. “With three ongoing clinical programs, we are poised to deliver multiple meaningful milestones over the coming quarters. As a clinician, it is my privilege to lead a company with tremendous potential to bring transformative therapies to patients with CNS disorders for which there are limited or no approved treatment options today.”

Prior to joining Aruvant, Dr. Chou served in a variety of leadership roles at Novartis, including vice president, global disease lead for Novartis’ Cell and Gene Therapy unit where he oversaw the global commercial launch of Kymriah®, the first CAR-T cell therapy. Prior to that role, Dr. Chou led the Kymriah® lymphoma clinical development program to approvals in the United States, Europe, Australia, Canada and Japan. Before joining Novartis, Dr. Chou worked at the Boston Consulting Group where he focused on commercial and clinical pharmaceutical strategy.

Dr. Chou holds an M.B.A. from the Yale School of Management, an M.D. from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and an A.B. in politics and economics from Princeton University. Dr. Chou completed his residency in internal medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital and his fellowship in geriatrics at Yale University.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company on a mission to provide life-transforming therapies for patients with CNS diseases with limited or no approved treatment options. Our portfolio spans pediatric and adult CNS indications, and we are currently advancing three clinical programs in GM1 gangliosidosis, Krabbe disease, and frontotemporal dementia with several additional programs in preclinical development. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. Through this collaboration, we have enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to: our expectations about timing and execution of anticipated milestones, including initiation of clinical trials and the availability of clinical data from such trials; our expectations about our collaborators’ and partners’ ability to execute key initiatives; our expectations about manufacturing plans and strategies; our expectations about cash runway; and the ability of our lead product candidates to treat their respective target monogenic CNS disorders. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “possible,” “will,” “would,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including: our ability to develop and obtain regulatory approval for our product candidates; the timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks associated with clinical trials, including our ability to adequately manage clinical activities, unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or analysis obtained during clinical trials, regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates; the occurrence of adverse safety events; the risk that positive results in a preclinical study or clinical trial may not be replicated in subsequent trials or success in early stage clinical trials may not be predictive of results in later stage clinical trials; failure to protect and enforce our intellectual property, and other proprietary rights; our dependence on collaborators and other third parties for the development and manufacture of product candidates and other aspects of our business, which are outside of our full control; risks associated with current and potential delays, work stoppages, or supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic; and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section in documents the company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other reports as filed with the SEC. Passage Bio undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

