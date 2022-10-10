Edible Packaging Market Bright Future Trends 2022-2028, Drivers, Restraints, And Opportunities | MonoSol, LLC

Edible Packaging Market Size

Edible packaging refers to packing that is edible and also biodegradable.

Edible packaging is a type of packaging that is used for wrapping food products or consumables products such as medicine. Edible packaging is mostly done to increase the shelf-life of food products. They are designed to be eaten and have the ability to biodegrade efficiently. Edible packaging is produced from different materials such as surfactant, polysaccharides, protein films, lipid, and composite films.

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:- MonoSol, LLC (Kuraray Co. Lyd.), JRF Technology, LLC, WikiFoods, Inc., Safetraces Inc., and Tate and Lyle Plc

★ Market Dynamics

Segmentation of the Global Edible Packaging Market:

Global Edible Packaging Market, By Material Type:

Polysaccharides

Lipid

Surfactant

Protein Films

Composite Films

Global Edible Packaging Market, By End Use:

F&B Manufacturing

Fresh Food

Cakes & Confectionery

Dairy

Baby Food

Other Food Products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regions Covered in Edible Packaging Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Edible Packaging market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data - 2016-2021

The base year for estimation - is 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028

Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global Edible Packaging Market Study

Chapter 1 Edible Packaging Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Edible Packaging

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Edible Packaging industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Edible Packaging Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Edible Packaging Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Edible Packaging Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Edible Packaging Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Edible Packaging Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Edible Packaging Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Edible Packaging Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Edible Packaging Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Edible Packaging Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

