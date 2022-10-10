Sun Care Products Market Demand Strategy 2022, Investment And Forecast 2028 | OLAY(US), L'OREAL(France), MARUBI(China)

Sun Care Products Market Size

Sun care products are made up of several ingredients such as avobenzone and benzophenone, which prevent the sun’s ultraviolet radiation from affecting the skin.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest business intelligence report released on Global Sun Care Products Market covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, Percentages share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Sun Care Products market outlook.

Exposure to sunlight is an important means of receiving Vitamin D, however, excessive exposure is harmful. The ultraviolet (UV) radiation in the sunlight, when overexposed to, causes painful sunburn and may lead to more serious health problems, including premature aging of skin, eye damage, immune system suppression, and skin cancer. This in turn, creates an increasing demand for sun care products.

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:- OLAY(US), L'OREAL(France), Avene(France), NIVEA(Germany), Mentholatum(US), Pechoin(China), Neutrogena(US), ANESSA(Japan), Biore(Japan), LANCOME(France), Hanhoo(China), SOFINA(Japan), SHISEIDO(Japan), MeiFuBao(China), CHANDO(China), MARUBI(China), LANEIGE(Korea), KANS(China), Clinique(US), and Kiehl's(US).

Segmentation of the Global Sun Care Products Market:

On the basis of product type, the sun care products market is segmented into:

Sun Protection Products

After Sun Products

Self-tanning Care Products

On the basis of gender, the sun care products market segmented into:

Female

Male

Child

On the basis of form, the sun care products market is segmented into:

Cream

Gel

Lotion

Powder

Liquid

Wipes

Spray

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the sun care products market is segmented into:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenient Stores

Online Markets

Regions Covered in Sun Care Products Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Sun Care Products market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data - 2016-2021

The base year for estimation - is 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028

