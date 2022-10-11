Nordisk Film opens Shortcut LED Stage in Copenhagen, pushing virtual production to the next level

Shortcut LED Stage

Shortcut LED Stage, a unique 360° LED stage, is built in Copenhagen. Film makers will be able to shoot flexible, creative, cost-cutting and climate friendly.

I am proud that we can offer the film and visual production industry the latest technological possibilities that ensure both a flexible, cost-saving and climate friendly film and content production.” — Rikke Crosby, CEO, Nordisk Film Shortcut

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nordisk Film, among the oldest film studios in the world, has now opened Shortcut LED Stage, one of the most advanced and unique LED stages ever built, providing endless possibilities of creative, flexible, climate friendly and cost-cutting visual storytelling. With Shortcut LED Stage, Nordisk Film brings Virtual Production – the future of film production – to the Nordics and moves to the top when it comes to making the newest technology available to film makers, production companies and visual storytellers.

It is the Nordisk Film-owned VFX and post-production company Nordisk Film Shortcut that is behind Shortcut LED Stage – a 360° LED stage, 16 metres in diameter, with walls and ceiling totally covered with LED panels. It is the world’s first full 360° LED stage which makes it very unique. On Shortcut LED Stage it is possible to shoot actors, sets and props against vivid, photorealistic, virtual backdrops – everything from alien planets and fantasy worlds to underwater shoots, vast deserts, and vibrant cities from across the world – and you can shoot scenes taking place in many different locations and countries in one day. The advanced LED technology and full 360-degree lighting setup means that Shortcut LED Stage can reproduce complex scenarios in a totally lifelike way with perfect reflections and naturalistic lighting. Shortcut LED Stage is also perfect suited for commercial shoots where actors and products can be filmed in unique stylistic worlds or far-away locations can be recreated.

“Shortcut LED Stage is a shortcut to the world limited only by imagination. I am proud that we can now offer the film and visual production industry the latest technological possibilities that ensure both a flexible, cost-saving and climate friendly film and content production without compromising on quality and creativity”, says Rikke Crosby, CEO of Nordisk Film Shortcut.

Virtual Production and LED Stages are the flexible, creative and cost-saving film production of the future, which has really taken off and is already being used on many film and series productions. It can also be more climate friendly, for instance because you no longer need to transport large film crews around the world to shoot on location and because of the extended usage of virtual sets.

“Both global streaming services and film companies, the local Nordic film and TV production community, as well as agencies behind global brands, have woken up to Virtual Production. For more than 10 years, Nordisk Film Shortcut have developed content for virtual backgrounds and planned and executed the often complicated shoots where live action and virtual content must play closely together. With Shortcut LED Stage we're moving into the super league. I'm blown away by how well we've done with our unique 360-degree lighting set-up, and we've already received very positive feedback from international industry professionals who describe it as the best LED stage they've ever seen”, says Martin Madsen, Head of VFX and VP at Nordisk Film Shortcut.

Nordisk Film Shortcut, founded in 1991 by Nordic film studio Nordisk Film, is a leading VFX and post-production company in Scandinavia with more than ten years of experience with Virtual Production, VFX and the creation of fantastic worlds. Nordisk Film Shortcut has been closely involved in the development of a range of VFX based productions and is, for instance, behind the virtual worlds and VFX work of Netflix productions such as ”The Rain”, ”Equinox” and ”Black Crab”.

Shortcut LED Stage is the world's first full 360° LED stage. 16 metres in diameter and close to six metres tall. Walls and ceiling are covered with LED panels and full or partial LED floor can be laid. The screens emit up to 6,000 nits, providing a tremendously wide and detailed light spectrum. Vehicles, boats and planes up to 15 metres can be placed inside Shortcut LED Stage. Designed in partnership with Creative Technology, part of NEP Live Events, a leading AV technology company.

