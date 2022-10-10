Automotive Telematics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 29% Through 2026

Automotive Telematics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Telematics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive telematics market size is expected to reach $280.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 29.4%. Government regulations for vehicle telematics are contributing to the growth of the automotive telematics industry.

The automotive telematics consists of sales of the automotive telematics products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to track automobiles, trucks, equipment, and other assets and plot their movements on a computerized map. Automotive telematics refers to fleet monitoring or GPS vehicle tracking and is an important management tool for many commercial and government fleets. The system may report on practically every parameter, including speed and idle, as well as fuel consumption, low tire pressure, and more. A telematics device's primary components include a GPS receiver, accelerometer, SIM card, engine interface, and others.

Global Automotive Telematics Market Trends

Technological innovations are the key automotive telematics market trends gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies such as the MoveElectric system which is designed to aid in the transition of enterprise fleets from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric cars (EVs) to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in June 2021, Masternaut, a UK-based telematics company specializing in fleet and asset management, launched the MoveElectric transition tool that allows fleet managers to identify which travels could be completed by an EV rather than an ICE vehicle, based on factors that reflect business demands and working patterns. With the help of this tool, businesses can now identify which electric vehicles are best for their fleets by comparing real-time ICE data with that of EVs. The MoveElectric tool's use of extensive real-world data allows fleet managers to evaluate and explain the broader benefits of switching to electric vehicles, such as increased efficiency, lower CO2 emissions, and lower costs.

Global Automotive Telematics Market Segments

The global automotive telematics market is segmented:

By Connectivity Solutions Type: Embedded, Integrated smartphones, Tethered

By Sales Channel Type: OEM, Aftermarket

By Application Type: Fleet/Asset management, Navigation and location-based system, Infotainment system, Insurance telematic, Safety and security

By Vehicle Type: Commercial cars, Passenger vehicles, Two-wheelers

By Geography: The global automotive telematics market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Telematics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive telematics market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive telematics global market, automotive telematics global market share, automotive telematics global market segments and geographies, automotive telematics global market players, automotive telematics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive telematics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Telematics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Masternaut Limited, TomTom Telematics B.V, Trimble Inc., Omnitracs, I.D.Systems Inc., Verizon, Airbiquity Inc., Harman International Industries, MiX Telematics, Teletrac Navman, Cartrack, AirIQ Inc., Actsoft, idem telematics GmbH, and Microlise Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

