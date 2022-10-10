Visit by Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, Sim Ann to Reykjavik, Iceland, 11 to 14 October 2022

Senior Minister of State (SMS), Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of National Development, Sim Ann is visiting Reykjavik, Iceland from 11 to 14 October 2022 to attend the Arctic Circle Assembly (ACA) at the invitation of Chairman of the Arctic Circle Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson.

SMS will deliver remarks at the opening session of the ACA on 13 October 2022. SMS will also meet Icelandic political office holders and leaders from Arctic States to discuss developments in the region.

SMS will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

