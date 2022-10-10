Global Personal Care Shower And Bath Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Personal Care Shower And Bath Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Personal Care Shower And Bath Market Report by TBRC covers the personal care shower and bath market drivers ,restraints, size, players, and impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Personal Care Shower And Bath Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the personal care shower and bath market size is expected to grow to $68.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6%. The rising demand for ayurvedic products is driving the personal care shower and bath global market growth going forward.

The personal care shower and bath market consists of sales of personal care shower and bath products by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are used to maintain private hygiene and personal appearance. Personal care shower and bath refer to the activities that help in continence management and keep the body clean and healthy. These include catheter or stoma care, skin care, incontinence, and others.

Global Personal Care Shower And Bath Market Trends

New product innovations are the key personal care shower and bath market trends gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the personal care shower and bath global market are introducing new products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in May 2019, DOW, a US-based company that manufactures chemicals, cosmetics, and personal care products launched a new bio-based hair care ingredient, MaizeCare Style Polymer which is manufactured by using the natural ingredient corn. This product does not contain ingredients of animal origin which is suitable for vegans as well. This product helps to protect the hair and make it strong and bouncy. This product comes in a kit containing gels and hair styling products.

Global Personal Care Shower And Bath Market Segments

The global personal care shower and bath market is segmented:

By Product Type: Shower Cream or Gel, Bar Soap, Body Wash, Shower Oil, Bath Additives, Other Product Types

By Form: Solid, Gel and Jellies, Liquid, Others forms

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels

By End-Users: Men, Women

By Geography: The global personal care shower and bath market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Personal Care Shower And Bath Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides personal care shower and bath market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global personal care shower and bath market, personal care shower and bath market share, personal care shower and bath market segments and geographies, personal care shower and bath global market players, personal care shower and bath global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Personal Care Shower And Bath Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Unilever PLC, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Lion Corporation, L'Oréal S.A., Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc, L'Occitane en Provence, Natura & Co., Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel AG & Co. KG aA, Beiserdorf AG, ITC Limited, Kao Corporation, The Body Shop International Limited, and Godrej Consumer Products Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

