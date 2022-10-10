Strategies For Global Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive wheel aftermarket market is expected to reach $5.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.8%. Increasing sales of passenger cars are expected to propel the growth of the automotive aftermarket going forward.

The automotive wheel aftermarket consists of sales of automotive wheels and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to replace damaged parts in automobiles and other equipment. Aftermarket parts refer to replacement parts that are not manufactured by the original equipment manufacturer. These are manufactured by a third party for every type of vehicle. These aftermarket parts are low in cost when compared to the original parts.

Global Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Market Trends

New product innovations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive aftermarket. Major companies in the automotive aftermarket sector are focused on introducing advanced products to increase their market coverage. For instance, in September 2021, Borbet, a Germany-based company that manufactures light alloy wheels, launched new rims with a unique CWZ design that contains five double-spoke designs. It is suitable for vehicles with wheel loads of up to 1,250 kilograms. Vehicles such as VW Crafter, Amarok, T5 and T6, and Mercedes V-Class are suitable for this type of rim. These are durable and can run for a long period of time.

Global Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Market Segments

The global automotive wheel aftermarket market is segmented:

By Aftermarket Type: New Wheel Replacement, Refurbished Wheel Fitment

By Material Type: Alloy, Steel, Other Materials

By Coating Type: Liquid Coating, Powdered Coating

By Vehicle: Passenger Cars, Lightweight Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Trucks, Buses and Coaches, Trailers

By Distribution Channel: Retail, Wholesalers and Distributors

By Geography: The global automotive wheel aftermarket market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive wheel aftermarket global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive wheel aftermarket market, automotive wheel aftermarket global market share, automotive wheel aftermarket global market segments and geographies, automotive wheel aftermarket global market players, automotive wheel aftermarket global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive wheel aftermarket global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Konig Wheels, Ronal AG, Beyern Wheels Company, Enkei Corporation, Maxion Wheels U.S.A. LLC, AEZ Leichtmetallräder GmbH, Superior Industries Inc, TSW Alloy Wheels, BBS Kraftfahrzeugtechnik AG, Philippine Aluminum Wheels Inc, Anhui Xingda Auto Parts Technology Co Ltd., Lenso Wheels, MSW Wheels, and Zhejiang Jinxuan International Trade Co Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

