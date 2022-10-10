Ballistic Composites Market worth $3.1 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballistic Composites Market size is expected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2022 to USD 3.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The ballistic composites industry is growing due to the increase in the demand for high performance materials with properties such as high strength to weight ratio, good tensile strength, and offer a high level of convenience in mobility to the warriors wearing them.

Aramid fiber ballistic composites comprise a major share of the ballistic composites market in terms of value and volume.

The aramid fiber ballistic composites have superior attributes, such as high strength, high heat resistance, and durability. Owing to its properties, aramid fiber ballistic composites are used in different product types, such as vehicle armors, body armors, helmets & face protection, personnel transportation, and others. There is a high demand for aramid fiber ballistic composites in add-on armor panels and spall liners of defense vehicles

The polymer matrix ballistic composites accounted for the largest market share in the global ballistic composites market during the forecast period in terms of value and volume.

Even though fibers play a major role in determining the stiffness and strength of ballistic composites, the choice of the matrix determines maximum service temperature, viable processing approaches, and long-term durability. Currently, Polymer matrix ballistic composites employ thermoset as well as thermoplastic resins reinforced with various ballistic fibers, such as aramid, UHMWPE, and S-glass. The dominance of polymer matrix is due to the high demand for thermoset and thermoplastic polymer resins in ballistic composites for vests, protective garments, and helmets. Polymer ballistic composites are considered the material of choice for body armor due to their low weight, high friction, and temperature resistance properties.

The Military applications dominate the global ballistic composites market during the forecast period in terms of value and volume.

The Military application accounts for the largest share in terms of value and volume in the overall ballistic composites market. A soldier needs protection from ballistic threats and explosions. Soldiers use body armor clothing, protective ballistic vests, ballistic helmets, and gloves. For a protective ballistic vest to be wearable, ballistic panels and hard rifle-resistant plates are fitted inside a special carrier. The carrier is the visible part of the ballistic vest. The most basic carrier is the pocket, which holds the ballistic panels and straps for mounting the carrier on the user. Military vests are worn above the shirt for protection against bullets and ballistic fragments. These vests are made of ceramic plates and Kevlar materials, which offer level II and level IIIA protection.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the ballistic composites market during the forecast period.

North America is the largest market for composites. The major international players are exploring opportunities in the region owing to raw materials, and high demand from various end-use industries. Demand of ballistic composite in North America is growing due to the rising demand from military and law-enforcement sectors and heavy spending on research and military programs. The presence of a large number of ballistic composites manufacturers makes the region the most promising market for ballistic composites.

The key players in the market include Honeywell International Inc. (US), BAE Systems plc (UK), Royal Ten Cate N.V. (Netherlands), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Gurit Holdings (Switzerland), Dupont De Nemours, Inc. (US), Teijin Ltd. (Japan), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), and Southern States, LLC (US), among many others. These companies are involved in adopting various inorganic and organic strategies to increase their foothold in the composites market. These players have taken different organic and inorganic developmental strategies over the past five years.

