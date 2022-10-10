Global Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Medical Disinfectant Wipes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Medical Disinfectant Wipes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Medical Disinfectant Wipes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical disinfectant wipes market size is expected to grow to $7.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%. The rise in expenditure on personal hygiene is expected to propel the growth of the medical disinfectant wipes industry going forward.

Want to learn more on the medical disinfectant wipes market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7255&type=smp

The medical disinfectant wipes market consists of the sale of medical disinfectant wipes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that eliminate viruses and bacteria on hard surfaces such as doorknobs, counters, TV remotes, and even phones. Medical disinfectant wipes refer to a pre-saturated towelette or pre-wetted disinfecting wipe for decontamination. The most commonly used medical disinfectant wipes include alcohol disinfectant wipes and alcohol-free disinfectant wipes.

Global Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market Trends

New product innovation is one of the key medical disinfectant wipes market trends gaining popularity. Major companies operating in the medical disinfectant wipes sector are focused on developing advanced products to strengthen their market position. For instance, in January 2021, PDI Healthcare, a US-based healthcare company, introduced Sani-Cloth Bleach Clinical Size Wipe, which is a new disinfecting wipe that is ideal for cleaning smaller medical equipment. This clinical wipe utilizes a Sani-Cloth Bleach formulation that can deactivate almost 50 different microorganisms. This is ideal for disinfecting different medical equipment and reducing unnecessary waste.

Global Medical Disinfectant Wipes Market Segments

The global medical disinfectant wipes market is segmented:

By Type: Surface Disinfectant Wipes, Germicidal Disposable Wipes, Hydrogen Peroxide Disinfectant Wipes, Other Types

By Material: Textile Fibre Wipes, Virgin Fibres, Advanced Fibres

By Distribution: Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Shopping Complexes, Other Distribution Channels

By Application: Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Clinic, Nursing Home, Other Applications

By Geography: The global medical disinfectant wipes market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global medical disinfectant wipes market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-disinfectant-wipes-global-market-report

Medical Disinfectant Wipes Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical disinfectant wipes global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the medical disinfectant wipes global market, medical disinfectant wipes global market share, medical disinfectant wipes global market segments and geographies, medical disinfectant wipes market players, medical disinfectant wipes market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The medical disinfectant wipes market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Medical Disinfectant Wipes Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 3M Company, The Clorox Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, PDI Healthcare Inc, Metrex Research LLC, Micro-Scientific, Sunshine Global LLC, Crosstex Sanitex, Steris Corporation, The Claire Manufacturing Company, SANITEX LLC, CleanWell LLC, Parker Laboratories Inc, and DrDeppe.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Waterless Cosmetics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waterless-cosmetics-global-market-report

Wipes Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wipes-global-market-report

Toiletries Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/toiletries-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model