Nickel Nano Powder Market Worth USD 758.8 Million by 2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nickel nano powder market size was valued at USD 356.5 million in 2021 and USD 387.0 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 758.8 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The market has grown incredibly well due to its properties such as high tensile strength, elastic modulus, and hardness. Fortune Business Insights™ stated this in a report titled, "Nickel Nano Powder Market, 2022-2029."

Segments-

Growing Demand in the Electronics & Electrical Industry Sector Drives < 50 nm Segment

On the basis of type, the market is classified into ≥ 50 nm and < 50 nm. The < 50 nm segment is expected to rule due to its growing demand in the electronics & electrical sector.

Growing Trend for Digitalization Will Favor the Electronics Segment

Based on application, the market is categorized into research & laboratory, nuclear energy, nanomaterials, chemical manufacturing, electronics, and others. The electronics segment will gain traction due to the inclination toward digitalization.

Geographically, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage

The report provides insights into the regional analysis covering different regions, contributing to the market's growth. The report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact the market. Adopting strategies by major players to introduce partnerships, collaboration, and new products will contribute to the market's growth.

Drivers and Restraints

Rising Incorporation of Ceramic Capacitors in Telecommunications to Fuel Product Demand

Growing application for industrial and commercial needs is a key factor that increases the demand for the product. Furthermore, the rise in interest among end-users toward high-tech gadgets stimulates the need for the product. The rising incorporation of ceramic capacitors in telecommunications is another factor escalating the product's demand.

Meanwhile, its high processing costs could impede the nickel nano powder market growth.

Regional Insights

Rapid Advancements of Nanotechnology Nurtures Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific held a strong foothold in the nickel nano powder market share and is expected to lead the market across South Korea and China due to rapid advancements in nanotechnology.

Europe is likely to showcase excellent growth during the projected period due to rising product applications in the machinery and electronics sector.

North America is anticipated to have considerable demand due to decent availability of technological resources across the region.

COVID-19 Impact-

The decline in Demand for Nickel Nano Powder by End-users Impedes Market Growth

A significant impact of COVID-19 was noticed on the global market. The low availability of raw materials and decline in demand from end-users have affected product demand negatively. Meanwhile, the growing demand for ventilators in treating respiratory concerns during the pandemic has augmented the product demand.

Competitive Landscape

Soaring Investments in Innovation will Favor Market Growth

Major companies, such as Sky Spring Nanomaterials, Inc., Tekna, and Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., will invest in technological verticals and R&D activities to establish their strong footholds in the market. Furthermore, key players have signed contracts to increase the production capacity of nickel nano powder to support the industrial needs.

