Automatic Dog Feeder Market (Industry) Recorded 8.0% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A lot of pets, particularly different varieties of dogs, have been adopted in recent years. Dogs need a lot of fun, exercise, grooming, and nourishment because they are incredibly active animals. Between 25 and 45 pounds of food can be consumed in a day by a medium-sized dog on average. However, owners may neglect to feed their dogs as a result of their mounting workloads and time constraints. This has led to an increase in the use of automatic dog feeders among dog owners all around the world.

The automatic dog feeder market size was valued at $344.6 million in 2020, and is projected reach $998.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.0 % from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Copy of Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14107

Automatic dog feeder helps the owners to feed their hungry dogs on time. In addition, this machine can be a traditional or a smart one, both are efficient in dispensing food into the bowl when detected empty, which keeps the dog healthy owing to the proper feeding even in the absence of the dog owner.

Dog feeders are most commonly bought through pet stores or specialist stores, as the customers can physically examine the feeders to make sure that it will be sufficient for their dogs. With increasing internet penetration and emergence of new and targeted online stores, people have started adopting the online purchase of automatic dog feeders. Online sales will continue to grow as people will become more used to the comfort and time saving capabilities of online shopping. However, the existing challenges such as awareness regarding the benefits of automatic dog feeder, faulty sensors and availability of substandard products are expected to hamper the growth of the automatic dog feeder market during the forecast period.

Based on nature, the traditional dog feeder segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more thantwo-thirds of the global automatic dog feeder market. The same segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the smart dog feeder segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global automatic dog feeder market analyzed in the research include Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc. Corporation, Dogness International, Petlibro, Petkit, Trixie Heimtier bedarf Gmbh & Co., Radio System Corporation, Tuya Smart, Vet Innovations, Inc., and Wopet Pet Product Ltd.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14107

Key Take Away

Programmable dog feeder segment would exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2030

Smart dog feeder segment would exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2030

Online Channels segment would exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.5% during 2021-2030

Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2030

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers in this market, include:

C&A global

Dogness International

Doskocil Manufacturing Co.

Petkit

Petlibro

Radio System Corporation

Trixie Heimtierbedarf Gmbh & Co.

Tuya Smart

Vet Innovations Inc.

Wopet Pet Product Ltd

Trending Report

Wet cat Food Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wet-cat-food-market

Functional Pet Food Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/functional-pet-food-market-A11855

US Russia Turkey Pet Care Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-russia-turkey-pet-care-market-A15822



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.