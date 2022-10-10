Automatic Dog Feeder Market (Industry) Recorded 8.0% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 to 2030
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A lot of pets, particularly different varieties of dogs, have been adopted in recent years. Dogs need a lot of fun, exercise, grooming, and nourishment because they are incredibly active animals. Between 25 and 45 pounds of food can be consumed in a day by a medium-sized dog on average. However, owners may neglect to feed their dogs as a result of their mounting workloads and time constraints. This has led to an increase in the use of automatic dog feeders among dog owners all around the world.
The automatic dog feeder market size was valued at $344.6 million in 2020, and is projected reach $998.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.0 % from 2021 to 2030.
Automatic dog feeder helps the owners to feed their hungry dogs on time. In addition, this machine can be a traditional or a smart one, both are efficient in dispensing food into the bowl when detected empty, which keeps the dog healthy owing to the proper feeding even in the absence of the dog owner.
Dog feeders are most commonly bought through pet stores or specialist stores, as the customers can physically examine the feeders to make sure that it will be sufficient for their dogs. With increasing internet penetration and emergence of new and targeted online stores, people have started adopting the online purchase of automatic dog feeders. Online sales will continue to grow as people will become more used to the comfort and time saving capabilities of online shopping. However, the existing challenges such as awareness regarding the benefits of automatic dog feeder, faulty sensors and availability of substandard products are expected to hamper the growth of the automatic dog feeder market during the forecast period.
Based on nature, the traditional dog feeder segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more thantwo-thirds of the global automatic dog feeder market. The same segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the smart dog feeder segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2030.
Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.
Leading players of the global automatic dog feeder market analyzed in the research include Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc. Corporation, Dogness International, Petlibro, Petkit, Trixie Heimtier bedarf Gmbh & Co., Radio System Corporation, Tuya Smart, Vet Innovations, Inc., and Wopet Pet Product Ltd.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers in this market, include:
C&A global
Dogness International
Doskocil Manufacturing Co.
Petkit
Petlibro
Radio System Corporation
Trixie Heimtierbedarf Gmbh & Co.
Tuya Smart
Vet Innovations Inc.
Wopet Pet Product Ltd
