Massive Open Online Course Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 34% Through 2026

Massive Open Online Course Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Massive Open Online Course Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Massive Open Online Course Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the massive open online course market is expected to grow to $40.61 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34%. A growing preference for online learning across the globe is contributing to the growth of the massive open online course market.

The massive open online course market consists of the sale of massive open online courses by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide a cost-effective and flexible method to learn new skills, enhance careers, and deliver high-quality educational experiences on a large scale. The massive open online course is a free web-based distance learning program designed for massive student groups from various locations. It offers readily available online materials produced by subject experts in their individual fields of study.

Global Massive Open Online Course Market Trends

New innovative products have emerged as the key trend shaping the massive open online course market outlook. Major companies operating in the massive open online courses sector are focused on introducing innovative products to strengthen their market position. For instance, in 2020, Udacity, a US-based online learning platform company, launched a new range of MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) on a variety of topics, including HTTP and web servers, self-driving foundations, and iOS app-making courses focusing on decentralizing learning.

Global Massive Open Online Course Market Segments

The global massive open online course market is segmented:

By Component: XMOOC Platforms, CMOOC Platforms

By Course: Humanities, Computer Science and Programming, Business Management

By End User: High Schools, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Corporate

By Geography: The global massive open online course market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Massive Open Online Course Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Alison, Coursera Inc, Federica.EU, FutureLearn, Instructure, Intellipaat, Iverity, Jigsaw Academy, Kadenze Inc., LinkedIn Learning, Miriada X, NovoEd Inc., Pluralsight Inc., Simplilearn, Skillshare Inc, Udacity India Private Limited, Udemy Inc, MOOC-CN Information Technology(Beijing)Co. Ltd., Blackboard Inc., Canvas Network Inc., Wiziq, Linkstreet Learning Private Limited, and Open2study.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

