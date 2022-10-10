Acrylic Fibers Market Segments Insights, Technology Advancement Outlook, and Forecast 2028 | Dralon, Aditya Birla Group

Acrylic Fibers Market Size

Acrylic fibers are also known as synthetic fibers which consist of almost 85% acrylonitrile monomer in their chemical composition.

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Acrylic Fibers Market covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast.

Acrylic fiber are man-made fiber that are composed of acrylonitrile and a monomer and is almost resemble to wood in its feature. Basically, the co-monomer is applied to acrylic fiber in order to enhance the texture of the fabric. It is produced via two process: dry spinning and wet spinning. It is widely used to produce sweaters and tracksuits. Moreover, it is also used to manufacture lining of gloves and boots. Acrilonitrile is a key ingredient raw material used in the production of acrylic fibers.

Acrylic fiber are man-made fiber that are composed of acrylonitrile and a monomer and is almost resemble to wood in its feature. Basically, the co-monomer is applied to acrylic fiber in order to enhance the texture of the fabric. It is produced via two process: dry spinning and wet spinning. It is widely used to produce sweaters and tracksuits. Moreover, it is also used to manufacture lining of gloves and boots. Acrilonitrile is a key ingredient raw material used in the production of acrylic fibers.

The list of Key Players Profiled in the study includes:- Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.Ş. (Aksa), Dralon, Aditya Birla Group, Jilin Chemical Fibre Company, TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD, Exlan Japan Co., Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Indian Acrylics Limited, Pasupati Acrylon Ltd., and Vardhman Acrylics Ltd

Segmentation of the Global Acrylic Fibers Market:

Global Acrylic Fibers Market, By Dyeing Method:

Acid

Gel

Undyed

Global Acrylic Fibers Market, By Fiber Form:

Staple

Filament

Global Acrylic Fibers Market, By Blending:

Wool

Cotton

Others

Global Acrylic Fibers Market, By End Use:

Apparels

Home Furnishing

Industrial

Outdoor

Regions Covered in Acrylic Fibers Market Report:

The report offers an in-depth assessment of the Acrylic Fibers market growth and other aspects of the industry in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data - 2016-2021

The base year for estimation - is 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028

