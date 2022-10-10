DSEDJ informs school staff and students that they should cooperate with the latest epidemic prevention arrangements

MACAU, October 10 - In view of the latest COVID-19 epidemic situation in the neighbouring areas, after referring to the requirements of the Health Bureau and guidelines of the government department, the DSEDJ has informed teaching staff and students of tertiary and non-tertiary education that they should strictly comply with and implement the following measures from now until 31st October 2022. However, it is not regarded as a condition for their admission to campus.

1. Teaching staff and students of tertiary education and non-tertiary education returning to Macao from Shenzhen or places outside Guangdong province are required to undergo two SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid tests, 24 hours apart, within three days from the day of their return. (Nucleic acid tests conducted in Zhuhai or Tanzhou town, Sanxiang town of Zhongshan city are deemed to meet the said requirements).

2. Currently, a person who has returned to Macao from the above-mentioned areas for more than 2 days but has not done a nucleic acid test is obliged to undergo a test. However, those who have returned to Macao for more than 7 days are exempt from the test.

3. If a person or his / her housemate has symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, reduced sense of smell (taste) after returning to Macao, he /she has to seek medical attention immediately and explain the relevant travel history to the doctor.

Non-tertiary education students who need to adopt the said epidemic prevention measures can make an appointment for testing through the link provided by the school. In order to reduce the risk of severe illness and death, the DSEDJ continues to call on parents to take their unvaccinated children who are 3 years old to have a vaccination as soon as possible, so as to jointly protect the health of students.