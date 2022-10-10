October is a Contribution Month, “Macao One Account” is Added as a Payment Option for Arbitrary System Contributions

MACAU, October 10 - October is a contribution month of the Social Security System. In this month, employers are required to pay obligatory system contributions for their local long-term employees for the third quarter of 2022. If a non-resident worker is hired, the employer is required to pay the employment fee for the non-resident worker as well. Arbitrary system beneficiaries may also pay their contributions in October. The Social Security Fund (abbreviated to FSS in Macao) has added an electronic service on the “Macao One Account” for payment of arbitrary system contributions, allowing members of the public to make their payments regardless of where they are.

From now on, arbitrary system beneficiaries may log in to “Macao One Account” mobile app or website (https://www.mo.gov.mo/home) within the contribution month, and with the Macao SAR Resident ID Card number, they may use GovPay’s electronic payment tools, MPay and credit card to pay the arbitrary system contributions, which are convenient and fast. Payment can also be made through electronic payment channels and counters of designated banks, JETCO ATMs, self-service machines with FSS’s contribution label, Public Services Centres and sub-stations under the Municipal Affairs Bureau, as well as the service points of FSS.

In terms of the obligatory system, the FSS suggests employers already applied for the use of Electronic Filing Service to pay attention to the filing deadline, and try to pay the contributions, as well as the employment fee for non-resident workers through AutoPay. For employers who have not applied for the use of Electronic Filing Service and have no staff change during the quarter, in the contribution month, they may look up, from the FSS’s online platform (https://eservice.fss.gov.mo/Employer/cpa/Index) with the Employer Registration Number, for the payment advice number and the amount payable for the relevant quarter, and use the Employer Registration Number and the payment advice number to make the payment using the online banking of designated banks. Other employers can make their payment at a service point of the FSS.

To save waiting time, residents who need to pay at a service point of the FSS can make an appointment in advance through "Macao One Account" or get a ticket number online. For more information on contributions, please visit the FSS’s website at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.