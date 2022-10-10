Care Management Solutions Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Care Management Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Care Management Solutions Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the care management solutions market size is expected to grow from $11.85 billion in 2021 to $14.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The global care management solutions market size is expected to grow to $24.97 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%.The increasing investment in digital healthcare is expected to propel the growth of the care management solutions market going forward.

The care management solutions market consists of sales of care management solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide a complete set of services and activities designed to assist people with chronic or complicated medical illnesses. The ultimate purpose of care management is to promote patient health and manage their health. The care management solutions make it easier for clinicians in remote places to obtain data and provide information on coordination and care, collaborative care planning, disease and utilization management.

Global Care Management Solutions Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the care management solution market. Major companies operating in the care management solutions sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

Global Care Management Solutions Market Segments

By Component: Software, Services

By Delivery Mode: On-premise, Cloud-based

By Application: Disease Management, Case Management, Utilization Management

By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Accountable Care Organizations: ACOs), Health Insurance Providers, Other End-Users

By Geography: The global care management solutions market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Care Management Solutions Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides care management solutions industry overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global care management solutions market, care management solutions global market share, care management solutions global market segments and geographies, care management solutions global market trends, care management solutions global market players, care management solutions global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Care Management Solutions Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cerner Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ZeOmega Infotech Private Limited, i2i Population Health, EPIC Systems Inc., Salesforce Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Mediware Information Systems, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., EXL Service Holdings, Exlservice Holdings Inc., Zeomega Inc., Health Catalyst Inc., Conduent Inc., Envolve Health, Trizetto Corporation, Healthsmart Holdings Inc., and Axispoint Health.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.



