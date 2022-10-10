Global Organic Personal Care Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Organic Personal Care Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Organic Personal Care Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the organic personal care market size is expected to grow to $26.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%. Increasing preference for organic products is the key factor driving the growth of the organic personal care market.



The organic personal care market consists of sales of organic personal care products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the external parts of the body, including skin, nails, hair, lips, and external genital organs, to keep them clean, protect them from germs, prevent bad odor, and change their appearance. Organic personal care refers to the ingredients included in personal care products that are made to meet the same standards as organic food. Organic personal care products include no harsh chemicals, pesticides, or fertilizers, and the products are made up of only natural materials.

Global Organic Personal Care Market Trends

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the organic personal care market. Major companies operating in the organic personal care sector are focused on investing in new product innovations to establish their strong presence in the market. For instance, in February 2021, Beiersdorf AG, a Germany-based personal-care products company, launched personalized face care with the launch of the new brand O.W.N. The launch of O.W.N. strengthens companies’ focus on organic, personalized skincare innovations, based on individual needs and scientific findings. O.W.N uses artificial intelligence and is built around a proprietary algorithm that brings together Beiersdorf’s profound 140 years of skincare expertise and consumer knowledge.

Global Organic Personal Care Market Segments

By Product: Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Nail Care, Fragrances, Other Products

By Consumer: Men, Women

By Distribution Channel: Hypermarket or Supermarkets, Specialist Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels

By Geography: The global organic personal care market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Organic Personal Care Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides organic personal care global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global organic personal care global market, organic personal care global market share, organic personal care market segments and geographies, organic personal care global market players, organic personal care market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The organic personal care global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Organic Personal Care Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aveda Corporation, Burt’s Bees, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc, Amway Corporation, Bare Escentuals Beauty Inc, The Body Shop International PLC, Yves Rocher SA, Beiersdorf AG, Neutrogena Corporation, Thesis Beauty, Eminence Organic Care, Natura Cosméticos S.A, Weleda, Mustela, Pechoin, Eminence Organic Skincare Inc, and Shea Terra Organics LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

