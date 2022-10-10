Nanomedicine Market Analysis Report 2022-2027, Industry Growth Rate (13.4%), Leading Companies Share, Size, and Forecast

Nanomedicine Market Size

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Nanomedicine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global nanomedicine market size reached US$ 203.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 433.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during 2022-2027. Nanomedicine represents specialized multi-functional drugs with varied programmable properties and biological devices utilized for repairing tissues and treatment of ailments at a molecular level. In terms of product type, they can be categorized into regenerative medicines, vaccines, therapeutics, in-vitro diagnostics, etc. These nanomedicine variants consist of several nanomolecules, such as nanoshells, nanotubes, nanoparticles, nanodevices, etc., which facilitate diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of illnesses and help with analyzing the underlying pathophysiology. They further aid in targeting and transporting the drugs in the difficult-to-reach areas in the body. Consequently, nanomedicine components find extensive applications in numerous segments of the healthcare sectors, including clinical oncology, infectious diseases, clinical cardiology, orthopedics, etc.

Global Nanomedicine Market Trends:

The growing geriatric population and the rising prevalence of various chronic diseases across countries are primarily driving the nanomedicine market. Furthermore, the shifting preferences for personalized treatments and medicines among the masses are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the introduction of advanced nanoscale technologies to ensure improved diagnostic procedures is also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the increasing usage of nanorobotic systems and other novel solutions among pharmaceutical manufacturers and the inflating investments in research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology are expected to augment the nanomedicine market over the forecasted period.

Global Nanomedicine Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• General Electric Company

• Luminex Corporation

• Merck & Co. Inc

• Nanobiotix

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Sanofi SA

• Starpharma Holdings Limited

Breakup by Nanomolecule Type:

• Nanoparticles

o Metal and Metal Oxide Nanoparticles

o Liposomes

o Polymers and Polymer Drug Conjugates

o Hydrogel Nanoparticles

o Dendrimers

o Inorganic Nanoparticles

• Nanoshells

• Nanotubes

• Nanodevices

Breakup by Product:

• Therapeutics

• Regenerative Medicine

• In-Vitro diagnostics

• In-Vivo diagnostics

• Vaccines

Breakup by Application:

• Clinical Oncology

• Infectious Diseases

• Clinical Cardiology

• Orthopedics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

