Ultrafiltration Membranes Market is Expected to Report a CAGR of 5.7 % from 2021 to 2026: Industry Size, Growth & Forecast at Douglas Insights

/EIN News/ -- Isle Of Man, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrafiltration is an advanced separation process that uses membranes with 0.1 or 0.001-micron size pores to remove high molecular weight substances, polymeric molecules, and colloidal materials. This separation process is gaining popularity across industries for multiple applications such as municipal water treatment, wastewater treatment, and food and beverage processing. It has increased the demand for ultrafiltration membranes. Therefore, to tap this growing demand, industry players in the ultrafiltration membranes market must collect quality insights. One of the best ways to gather insights is to use the Douglas Insights comparison engine.

The Douglas Insights provides the world’s first comparison engine. The latest addition to the engine is the ultrafiltration membranes market. This addition aims at empowering users (including researchers, analysts, and organisations) to compare multiple reports available worldwide and collect crucial insights related to the ultrafiltration membrane market, such as the changing trends, industry challenges, growth drivers, and potential constraints. With this digital tool, users can compare research reports by publisher ratings, the number of pages, table of contents, and price and use the information generated for better investment and business growth decisions.

Market Overview:

The ultrafiltration membranes market is expected to report a compound annual growth rate of 5.7 percent from 2021 to 2026. The primary reason for industry growth is the shift from traditional filtration methods to more technologically advanced processes such as ultrafiltration. The ultrafiltration process is a pressure-driven technique for filtering water and removing endotoxins, bacteria, viruses, and other suspended particles.

The ultrafiltration process also plays a pivotal role in various biopharmaceutical processes. The ultrafiltration technology is useful with a microfiltration platform for extracting blood plasma protein from blood during cardiac surgery. These proteins can be used as both isolates and concentrated products.

Another factor expected to contribute to the revenue growth of the ultrafiltration membranes market is the increasing use of UF for secondary effluent treatment produced in refineries. The secondary effluents include different pollutants such as biodegradable compounds, refractory organic compounds, oils, dissolved inorganics, colloidal matter, etc. Besides this, ultrafiltration membranes are also useful in disinfecting effluent. They help improve effluent quality and provides other key benefits such as reduced bacterial regrowth and limited generation of by-product.

Over the years, there has been a massive increase in environmental pollution, especially water pollution. According to the UN World Water Development report, nearly 748 million people have no access to clean drinking water. Moreover, contaminated water consumption and poor sanitation have increased the number of deaths among children in countries like India.

And due to the high number of deaths and scarcity of clean and fresh water, there is a growing need for ultrafiltration technologies. Hence, organisations across industries are resorting to UF membrane techniques for treating water and ensuring that people have adequate clean water for consumption. The ultrafiltration process helps treat and recycle water, ensuring that more clean water is available for consumption.

In addition to this, stringent regulations implemented by organisations like US EPA, European IPPC (Integrated Pollution Prevention and Control), and UWTD (Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive) support ultrafiltration technology demand. Another driving market factor is the growing global population and disease prevalence due to contaminated water consumption.

Though the demand for ultrafiltration membrane technology is growing, the high capital investments for setting up systems and plants for the ultrafiltration process can hamper growth, especially in developing countries. Moreover, membrane fouling and greater energy consumption can also slow down industry growth. However, by using quality insights, industry players can make informed decisions and tap lucrative opportunities for increased profitability.

