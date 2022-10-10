Podcasting Market to Grow at 27.12% During 2022-2027, Impelled by the Improving Network Infrastructure Across the Globe

The increasing penetration of the Internet, inflating sales of smartphones, and the rising adoption of e-learning solutions are driving the podcasting market.

The global podcasting market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 27.12% during 2022-2027. Podcasting represents an automated program that is developed and distributed in digital audio file forms through RSS (Real Simple Syndication) feeds to computers or smart devices of subscribed users. These tracks usually comprise pre-recorded episodic compilations that are delivered to streaming networks. These files can be further listened and seen by users after subscribing or downloading files on various multimedia playback devices. Currently, podcasting includes multiple broadcasting and streaming platforms that allow brands to communicate business stories. Apart from this, it provides listeners the flexibility of listening while traveling and performing multitasking activities, such as jogging, cleaning, gardening, or exercising.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Podcasting Industry Trends:

The widespread usage of podcasting by companies to develop, share and disseminate various interactive content for improving website traffic, building reputation, and enhancing organic reach by sensitizing and grabbing the attention of a larger audience is primarily driving the market growth. In line with this, the rapid digitization, the increasing availability of smartphones, and the growing use of podcasts for entertainment and educational purposes, particularly during the COVID-19 epidemic, are propelling the market growth. Moreover, easy internet access and large-scale integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain technologies to analyze consumer preferences are favoring the podcasting market growth. Besides this, the introduction of autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) in content, significant modernization of transcription technology, and the growing need for readily available engaging material are positively contributing to the market growth.

Podcasting Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global podcasting market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• Entercom Communications Corp.

• iHeartMedia Inc.

• Liberated Syndication Inc.

• Pandora Media LLC (Sirius XM Holdings Inc.)

• Podbean Tech LLC

• SoundCloud Ltd.

• Spotify AB

• TuneIn Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global podcasting market based on genre, format and region.

Breakup by Genre:

• News and Politics

• Society and Culture

• Comedy

• Sports

• Others

Breakup by Format:

• Interviews

• Panels

• Solo

• Repurposed Content

• Conversational

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

