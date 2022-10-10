Asia E-Learning Market Size is Projected to Reach $162.15 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Research Report by AMR

Asia E-Learning

E-learning allows learners to quickly and more easily complete their training, resulting in improved performance and greater productivity.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asia E-learning market size was valued at $38,257 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach a value of $162,158 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030. E-learning or electronic learning is the delivery of learning and training through digital resources. Although e-learning is based on formalized learning, it is provided through electronic devices such as computers, tablets and even cellular phones that are connected to the internet.

This makes it easy for users to learn anytime, anywhere, with few, if any, restrictions. Basically, e-learning is training, learning, or education delivered online through a computer or any other digital device.

Employee training is the most frequent type of e-learning for which organizations use LMS. Organizations utilize employee training for numerous reasons, such as onboarding new hires and improving employee performance. Training employees using an LMS formalizes training delivery and makes it more efficient. Compared to traditional training, e-learning more effectively encourages professional development by promoting knowledge and e-learning culture, thereby creating a positive scope for market growth.

In 2020, the market share was dominated by the content segment, and is expected to maintain its dominance in upcoming years as developments in technology such as deployment of web and cloud-based platforms increased adoption of e-learning methods, owing to its ease of operation and lower cost, which propels the market growth.

Post COVID-19, the size of the market analysis is estimated to be $43,790 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $162,160 million by 2030.

COVID-19 pandemic has transformed working model of the educational sector by focusing more on online working models that has created a lucrative scope for the market trends. After the outbreak of the pandemic, China was the first country to adopt online education courses and teaching methodologies, creating a higher investment scenario within the market. China’s education venture capital flow reached $19.8 billion in 2020, more than double the $9.5 billion since 2010. China benefits from having 283 million students from pre-kindergarten to higher education, which is further estimated to have a positive scope for the overall market. One of the major Chinese educational companies, TAL Education recorded a double growth in its revenue, the company has partnered with more than 300 public schools across China to stream free classes and its Xueersi unit is providing complementary K-12 online tutoring sessions. Other education companies in China are also launching more e-learning courses, while developing data tools to analyze student performance and help teachers track the progress.

Segmental analysis of the market is provided in both qualitative and quantitative aspects. This aids the clients in identifying the most lucrative segment to go on with investments, on the basis of a complete backend analysis concerning the segmental presentation, coupled with brief salutation of the operating organizations and their important developmental activities.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Latest news and industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures and collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report.

