Ambulance Services Market to Experience Significant Growth of USD 67.52 billion by 2028

The report provides deep insights and statistical details, in terms of demand and supply, cost structure, challenges, key players, regions, and applications.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global Ambulance Services market is expected to grow from USD 31.5 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 67.52 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Over the forecast years, the global Ambulance Services Market is anticipated to grow owing to a growing elderly population, as well as an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer, as well as complicated medical demands. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow in the following years due to an increase in the number of traffic accidents and an increase in the number of alcohol and mental health-related disorders. Furthermore, the Ambulance Services Market is expected to grow due to favorable reimbursement policies and growing medical tourism throughout the anticipated period. Other restraining factors that may hamper market expansion include the danger of prescription mistakes by a pharmaceutical expert and lower medical reimbursement rates in emerging nations.

The rise in medical diseases has resulted in more hospitals and emergency healthcare services, allowing patients who require emergency medical treatment at critical moments to get to the hospital on time, potentially saving their lives. Ambulance transport services, both commercial and public, are becoming more widely recognized as an essential service for severe patients at critical periods. Ambulance operations are available at every hospital. These ambulance operating facilities have enough ambulance transportation services to deliver patients that require immediate medical treatment. Unlike hospital ambulance transport services, which only operate in emergency situations, private ambulance transport services continue to develop year after year, providing non-emergency service.

Download a PDF sample copy of the report: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419932/request-sample

With the spread of the pandemic in many countries, the need for EMS with "Life Support Facilities" has increased, which is expected to boost the Ambulance Services Market. ALS (with ventilators) and BLS (without ventilators) ambulances are used for diagnosis, treating, or avoiding severe, life-threatening illnesses. Furthermore, governments are focusing on deploying other ambulances with Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) that fulfill the pandemic requirement, which will function as a significant driver of the market during the projected period. Various businesses have brought ongoing improvements, resulting in an increase in demand for chopper air ambulance service and drone-based EMS for emergency services as well as organ or blood transfer. The absence of structured ambulance services and qualified staff in contemporary ground EMS equipped with all the latest medical equipment and supplies, as well as skilled pilots for air ambulance services, is a major factor that might hinder market growth over the projection period.

Key players operating in the global Ambulance Services market include America Ambulance Services Inc., Acadian Ambulance Service, Air Methods Corporation, AIR MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INC. (AMGH), BVG India Limited, Envision Healthcare, Falck Denmark A/S, London Ambulance Service NHS Trust, MEDIVIC AVIATION, Ziqitza Healthcare Limited.

The ground ambulance segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 48.9% in the year 2020

Based on mode of transport, the global Ambulance Services market is segmented into ground ambulance, air ambulance, and water ambulance. The ground ambulance segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 48.9% in the year 2020, owing to its performance and a high rate of utilization. It is the most often utilized type of emergency medical care, and it is expected to create significant prospects, particularly in developing nations.

The emergency service segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 60.5% in the year 2020

Based on the type of services, the global Ambulance Services market is segmented into emergency service and non-emergency service. The emergency service segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 60.5% in the year 2020, owing to the high frequency of cardiovascular illnesses, including cardiac arrest, stroke, and severe heart failure. Patients with severe injuries or illnesses, as well as those who require immediate medical treatment, are served by emergency ambulance services. ALS, BLS, paramedics, and Emergency Medical Technicians are all aspects of the emergency ambulance services.

To Know More, View the Complete Research Report: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/ambulance-services-market-by-mode-of-transport-ground-419932.html

The advanced life support ambulance services-ALS segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 66.15% in the year 2020

Based on equipment, the global Ambulance Services market is segmented into advanced life support ambulance services-ALS and basic life support ambulance services-BLS. The advanced life support ambulance services-ALS segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 66.15% in the year 2020, owing to a rise in technologically developed equipment and skilled people, increased awareness of life support services, and a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. BLS is extended to ALS, which involves medical monitoring, medication therapy, and IV therapy in addition to sufficient breathing and an open airway. It also includes situations involving cardiac arrest. ALS is the next level of emergency treatment, and it comprises a set of life-saving skills and standards.

Regional Segment of Ambulance Services Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the global Ambulance Services market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America held the largest market share of 46.5% in the U.S. in the year 2020. The existence of numerous important market participants in this region, the rising need for high healthcare services, very well healthcare facilities and advantageous reimbursement policies, and regulatory changes in the healthcare industry are all contributing to the region's growth. The U.S. healthcare system's focus on the quality of treatment and value-based services has resulted in market growth. Furthermore, the rise of community paramedicine in North America has been attributed to the region's significant market size. Community paramedicine permits Emergency Medical Services (EMS) staff to work beyond their typical emergency service and transport responsibilities by providing a variety of services such as preventative and primary care. The growth of the market in North America has been driven by the introduction of such innovative concepts and rising customer demand for improved services in this region.

Before purchasing, inquire or customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419932

About the report:

The global Ambulance Services market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insights into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

Contact Us