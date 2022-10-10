Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market from 2022 to 2028, is Predicted to Increase USD 7.03 billion

The report gives a summary of factors affecting the development of the market like drivers, technology advances, and the latest market scenarios.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the research, the global aircraft health monitoring system market is expected to grow from USD 4.44 billion in 2020 and reach USD 7.03 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The aircraft health monitoring system market is witnessing significant growth in the past years. This growth is attributed to advancements in technology and the modernization of components and devices to improvise aircraft efficiency. The introduction of IoT technology in aircraft health monitoring systems has accelerated the demand in the aviation industry. The government has introduced stringent safety and safe travel of travelers, which makes the installation of aircraft health monitoring systems mandatory due to the advantage of real-time information of all devices and components. Immediate adoption of the aircraft health monitoring system in the aviation industry has driven market growth.

Aircraft health monitoring system provides real-time data recorded through several sensors integrated on aircraft parts to improve the reliability and safety of the aircraft. The aircraft health monitoring system integrates several tools, techniques, solutions, and practices interrelated intimately to a software and hardware method that performs the task of monitoring aircraft data. The collected data is utilized to identify aircraft's current or future performance and serviceability. The use of GSM, Wi-Fi, or SatCom is made by aircraft health monitoring system to communicate the data to the ground station team to improve safety and reliability. Therefore, the aircraft health monitoring system has become an essential component of aircraft operation.

The success of aircraft health monitoring systems is the accelerated growth in the adoption of connected airplane solutions. To improve crucial factors such as the performance, operational efficiency, and safety of the airplane and the increasing demand for real-time aircraft data monitoring has fuelled the aircraft health monitoring system market. The surge in air traffic across the globe has resulted in a high requirement for aircraft health monitoring systems. Due to the rise in demand for aviation by the traveler and world trade, there has a hike in aircraft deliveries & production that requires an aircraft health monitoring system. The government established stringent rules regarding mandatory installation of aircraft health monitoring systems in aircraft to improve the service, safety of passengers, manage an array of aircraft, and maintain records of MRO and their respective spare parts. These are the factors driving the global market of aircraft health monitoring systems. On the contrary, lack of real-time data to conduct R&D experiments, cybersecurity threats, and high MRO costs are the factors that limit the global growth of aircraft health monitoring systems.

Some notable players in the aircraft health monitoring system market are United Technology Corporation, Honeywell International, Boeing, Airbus, Rolls Royce, General Electrics, FLYHT, SAFRAN, Tech Mahindra, Meggitt, Curtiss-Wright, and Lufthansa Technik. To gain a significant market share in the global aircraft health monitoring system market, the key players now focus on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. Airbus and Boeing are some of the key manufacturers operating in the aircraft health monitoring system market.

Aero-Propulsion segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 45.9% in the year 2020

On the basis of the sub-system, the global aircraft health monitoring system market is segmented into the airframe, aero-propulsion system, software, and ancillary system. The aero-propulsion system segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 45.9% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the engine system performing the crucial function of aero-propulsion that requires to be monitored in real-time by several operators.

Line Fit segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 62.3% in the year 2020

On the basis of fit, the global aircraft health monitoring system market is segmented into retrofit and line fit. The line fit dominated the market and held the largest market share of 62.3% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the surge in efforts by significant aircraft producers to increase their manufacturing capacity and lower the backlog orders.

Commercial aircraft segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 31.9% in the year 2020

On the basis of platform, the global aircraft health monitoring system market is segmented into military & regional aircraft, commercial aircraft, and business jets. The commercial aircraft segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 31.9% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the extensive use of commercial aircraft for domestic and international routes by leading players due to the high passenger capacity of commercial aviation.

Prognostic system segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 48.3% in the year 2020

On the basis of technology, the global aircraft health monitoring system market is segmented into prognostic systems, detection systems, and diagnostic systems. The prognostic dominated the market and held the largest market share of 48.3% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the ability of the prognostic system to detect forthcoming faults and errors from the various components. Prognostic system has made it possible to recognize the nonworking and working of various devices, systems, components, and circuits.

Regional Segment of Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global aircraft health monitoring system market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region held the largest market share of 25.16% in 2020. This growth is ascertained by the U.S. in the North American region due to several major aircraft companies or manufacturers in North America, such as United Technology Corporation, Honeywell International, and Boeing. The demand for commercial aircraft and safety norms laid by the regional government is the result of dominance by the North American market.

About the report:

The global aircraft health monitoring system market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

