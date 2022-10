Aero Wing Market Size to Hit USD 20.35 Billion by 2028 | Aero Wing Industry Striking Growth in Belgium, United Kingdom, Japan, China, and ROW

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global aero wing market size is projected to reach USD 20.35 Billion by 2028, at CAGR of 8.98% during forecast period 2021-2028

The global aero wing market size is projected to reach USD 20.35 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.98% during the forecast period. As per the report, the market value was estimated to stand at USD 12.52 billion in 2020.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Aero Wing Market are:

Sonaca Group (Belgium)

Triumph Group (The U.S.)

GKN Aerospace Services Limited (The U.K.)

Airbus UK (The U.K.)

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. (The U.S.)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

AVIC XCAC (China)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 8.98% 2028 Value Projection USD 20.35 Billion Base Year 2020 Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments Covered By Type of Build, By Platform, By Material Aero Wing Market Growth Drivers Introduction of Innovative Flight Solutions by Start-ups to Fuel the Market

Russia-Ukraine War Impact

Economic Sanctions Imposed by the U.S. and its Allies on the Russian Federation Negatively Affected the Industry

The economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies on the Russian Federation are expected to affect this industry’s growth. Furthermore, the war negatively affected global industries leading to import and export flow disruptions. The dominance of Russia and Roscosmos, a quasi-civilian space agency in commercial space, affected alternative launch service providers in Japan, India, Europe, and the U.S. These factors negatively affected the market during the war.

Key Market Segments

Based on the platform, the market has been segmented into commercial and military. By type of build, the market has been segregated into conventional skin fabrication and composite skin fabrication. On the basis of material, the market has been divided into alloys, metals, and composites. By region, the market has been grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Driving Factor

Introduction of Innovative Flight Solutions by Start-ups to Fuel the Market

The emergence of startups has heralded a new era of progress in the aerospace industry. These entities are specializing in niche aviation domains, innovating novel products and introducing breakthrough flight technologies, especially those associated with aero wings. For example, Aliptera, a Canada-based startup, offers a small personal vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft, developed using the Lipwing technology and operated through a computerized flight controller for landing, take-off, and mobility. The US-based startup, Airspace Experience Technologies, has developed a VTOL aircraft called MOBi-ONE, combining electric capabilities, automation, and lightweight materials. Its most significant feature is the tiltable wing system that can be operated both manually and automatically. The broadening portfolios of these startups are opening up new avenues of growth and expansion for this market.

Regional Insights



North America to Showcase Tremendous Growth; Europe to Generate Lucrative Opportunities

North America is expected to chart an incredible growth trajectory and lead the aero wing market share during the forecast period as the region is home to a large number of aviation giants such as Lockheed Martin and Raytheon. These behemoths have been investing heavily in advanced wing technologies, which have aided the growth of the regional market. In 2020, the region’s market size stood at USD 3.95 billion.

An increasing number of collaborations between aerospace companies, such as the partnership between Saab and Aerostructures Assemblies India in 2019, will drive the market in Europe. Meanwhile, in Asia Pacific, skyrocketing demand for air travel in China and India will augment the regional demand for aero-wing solutions.

Competitive Landscape

Joint Venture between Participants to Animate Market Competition

The most prominent strategy being adopted by key players in this market is that of joint ventures. The forging of such partnerships is enabling companies to rapidly expand their market footprint, whilst widening their portfolios. More importantly, these ventures are allowing companies to bolster their regional and international market presence.

Key Industry Development:

December 2020: Xeriant, Inc. announced that it has entered into a joint venture with CoFlow Jet, LLC. The venture is aimed at developing and commercializing CoFLow’s airfoil technology, designed to improve the lift capability and cruise efficiency of fixed aero-wing aircraft.

