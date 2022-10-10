Business Jet Market Size to Hit USD 38.34 Billion by 2029 | With 4.06% CAGR

The global business jet market size is projected to reach USD 38.34 Billion by 2029, at CAGR of 4.06% during forecast period 2022-2029 | Introduction of New Programs and Recommencement of Global Economic Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global business jet market size was USD 25.87 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 29.03 billion in 2022 to USD 38.34 billion in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.06% in 2021-2028. The rising demand for private aviation from consumers and the advent of hybrid-electric aircraft propulsion technology are expected to bolster market progress. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Business Jet Market, 2022-2029.”

A business jet is a plane designed to transport passengers in small groups. Exceptional growth in high-net-worth and the rising demand for private aviation from consumers is expected to increase the aircraft’s adoption. Further, the emergence of several start-ups and businesses is expected to boost the aerial vehicle demand. Also, the advent of hybrid-electric aircraft propulsion technology is expected to boost consumers' demand for the jet. These factors may foster industry growth.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/business-jet-market-101585

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:

Airbus SAS (Netherlands)

The Boeing Company (U.S.)

Bombardier (Canada)

Dassault Aviation (France)

Embraer SA (Brazil)

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation (U.S.)

HondaJet (U.S.)

Textron, Inc. (U.S.)

Eviation Aircraft (Israel)

XTI. Aircraft (U.S.)

Zunum Aero (U.S.)

Joby Aviation (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 4.06% 2029 Value Projection USD 38.34 Billion Base Year 2021 Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 200 Segments Covered By Type, By Material, By Platform Business Jet Market Growth Drivers Introduction of New Programs and Recommencement of Global Economic Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/business-jet-market-101585

Market Segments:

By type, the market is segmented into light business jet, mid-size business jet, and large business jet.

As per platform, it is bifurcated into on-demand service and aircraft management service. Based on system, it is segregated into propulsion system, aero structure, avionics, and others.

On the basis of end-user, it is grouped into operator and service. By point of sale, it is categorized into OEM and aftermarket.

Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the rest of the world.

Russia-Ukraine War Impact

Economic Sanctions Imposed by the U.S. and its Allies on the Russian Federation Negatively Affected the Industry

The economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies on the Russian Federation are expected to affect this industry’s growth. Furthermore, the war negatively affected the global industries leading to import and export flow disruptions. The dominance of Russia and Roscosmos, a quasi-civilian space agency in the commercial space, affected alternative launch service providers in Japan, India, Europe, and the U.S. These factors negatively affected the market during the war.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/business-jet-market-101585

Drivers and Restraints:

Introduction of New Programs and Recommencement of Global Economic Growth

The emergence of several businesses and the rising demand for business flights by individuals and celebrities for personal use are expected to propel the adoption of jets. The jet offers efficient long, cost-effective, secure, safe, and flexible flight hours. Further, rising disposable income and the emergence of several small and large-scale businesses have led to the adoption of personal flights globally. Moreover, the adoption of jets by individuals may foster industry growth. Besides, the adoption of the product from India and China may foster its sales. These factors may drive the business jet market growth.

However, aviation authorities' long period of product certifications may hinder the market’s progress.

Regional Insights

Presence of Major Key Players and Fleet Size to Foster Industry Growth in North America

North America dominated the business jet market share due to the presence of several major key players in the market. The market in North America stood at USD 9.23 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow positively in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising demand for electric aircraft and the availability of a developed infrastructure may foster the market progress.

In Asia Pacific, rising infrastructural investments and developments in India, China, and Japan may boost business flight adoption. Furthermore, the rising adoption of such jets by service providers and operators is expected to increase product adoption.

In Europe, increasing leasing facilities and advanced technology-based aircraft may boost product adoption. Furthermore, the changing flying behavior of passengers and rising private jets may boost the market growth.

Ask For Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/business-jet-market-101585

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Business Jet Market Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Business Jet Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact Key Development in the industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/business-jet-market-101585

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers Announce Novel Products to Fuel Competition

The prominent players operating in the market announce novel products to attract consumers, improve sales, and fuel the competitive landscape. For example, Dassault Aviation announced its Falcon jet, Falcon 10X in May 2021. The Falcon line shall enter the market in 2025 and have a 7,500 nautical mile speed. This launch may place the company at the forefront of the incessantly competitive market and improve its brand image. Moreover, companies adopt research and development, mergers, acquisitions, and expansion strategies to boost their market position.

Key Industry Development

October 2021–Gulfstream introduced two all new business jets, G800 and G400. The G800 is the longest-range aircraft of Gulfstream history and G400 is a new entrant to large cabin class. Both are equipped with gulfstream symmetry flight leak featuring electronic system.

Read Related Insights:

Airport Security Market Size, Share, Growth | Global Report, 2027

Airplane Machmeter Market Size, Share | Forecast Report [2028]

Aircraft Fairing Market Size, Share & Growth | Forecast by 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,

Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Connect us via Social Media Channels: