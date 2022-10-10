Imagimob and Syntiant to Accelerate Development of Production-ready tinyML Applications

Joint Solution Demoed at tinyML EMEA Innovation Forum 2022

/EIN News/ -- STOCKHOLM, Sweden and IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagimob, a leading provider of tinyML platforms, and Syntiant Corp, an end-to-end AI chip company for always-on edge AI applications, today announced a collaboration to integrate Imagimob’s tinyML platform with Syntiant’s ultra-low-power NDP120 Neural Decision Processor™.



The integration will enable developers to use the Imagimob platform to create production-ready deep learning tinyML applications, and to optimize and deploy the ML models using the NDP120 by a simple click of a button. The combined Imagimob-Syntiant solution supports a range of applications, such as sound event detection, keyword spotting, fall detection, anomaly detection, gesture detection and maný other use cases.

“The collaboration with Syntiant will be very valuable for our customers because it allows them to quickly develop and deploy powerful, production-ready deep learning models on the Syntiant NDP120,” said Anders Hardebring, CEO and co-founder at Imagimob. “We see a lot of market demand in sound event detection, fall detection and anomaly detection.”

The Imagimob platform also includes a built-in fall detection starter project, which includes an annotated dataset with metadata (video), and a pre-trained ML-model (in h5-format) that detects person falls from a belt-mounted device using IMU data. Any developer can use the fall detection model and improve it by collecting more data.

“Pairing our NDP120 with the Imagimob platform will enable developers to quickly and easily deploy deep learning models,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “Studies suggest that there are more than 35 million falls in the U.S. alone that require some kind of medical attention, so there is significant opportunity for applications across both consumer and industrial use cases.”

Awarded “Best Product of the Year” by the tinyML Foundation, the NDP120 brings highly accurate always-on voice and sensor neural processing to all types of consumer and industrial products. Packaged with the Syntiant Core 2™, the company’s 2nd generation, highly flexible deep neural network, the NDP120 supports Ok Google and Hey Google hotwords at under 280uW and can run multiple applications simultaneously at under 1mW.

Imagimob AI is an end-to-end development platform for machine learning on edge devices. It allows developers to go from data collection to deployment on an edge device in minutes. Imagimob AI is used by many customers to build production-ready models for a range of use cases including audio, gesture recognition, human motion, predictive maintenance, material detection and many more.

Imagimob will demonstrate the joint solution at the tinyML EMEA Innovation Forum 2022 held October 10-12 in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Imagimob

Imagimob is a fast growing startup driving innovation at the forefront of Edge AI and tinyML—and enabling the intelligent products of the future. Based in Stockholm, Sweden, the company has been serving global customers within the automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and lifestyle industries since 2013. In 2020, Imagimob launched Imagimob AI – a development platform for machine learning on edge devices. Imagimob AI guides and empowers users throughout the entire development journey, resulting in game-changing productivity and faster time-to-market. Learn more at www.imagimob.com.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering end-to-end deep learning solutions for always-on applications by combining purpose-built silicon with an edge-optimized data platform and training pipeline. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for edge AI applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Imagimob: Anders Hardebring, CEO and Co-founder, email: anders@imagimob.com, phone: +46 705910614

Syntiant: George Medici, EVP at PondelWilkinson, email: gmedici@pondel.com, phone: 310.279.5968