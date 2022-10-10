Air to Water Heat Pump Market Growing Demand is Expected to Expand Significantly of USD 15.8 billion by 2028

The research study describes necessary factors like prime manufacturers, production worth, key regions and rate of growth.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global Air to Water Heat Pump Market is expected to grow from USD 10.5 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 15.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period 2021-2028.

A comprehensive and contemporary heat pump system may help you save money on electricity while also lowering your carbon footprint. Because of the integrated hot water heater, immersion heater, circulation pump, and climate system in the interior unit, heat generation is safe and cost-effective. The heat is brought in from the outside via an outdoor unit, which circulates refrigerant in a closed pipe system, transporting heat from the source to the interior unit. Locations in a moderate climate, air to water heat pumps can offer effective heating and cooling for your home. After appropriate installation, an air to water heat pump may provide a home with 1.5 to 3 times more thermal energy than it consumes in electricity. This is because, unlike traditional combustion heating systems, heat pumps transfer heat rather than converting it from a sort of fuel. An air to water heat pump is a heat pump that only warms water by taking heat from the air. Low-temperature heating, such as radiant panel heating, radiators, or fan coils, is where Air to Water Heat Pumps are most often deployed. The temperature of the heating water that the heat pump is aiming to create has a big influence on its efficiency, with the unit being particularly inefficient at producing extremely hot water.

Consumers are turning to renewable heat sources in response to rising carbon emissions and changing energy prices, which is likely to boost the industry.The total air to water heat pump market size will rise as the need for energy-efficient systems to decrease electricity costs grows, as will green construction regulations and codes. In addition, the government provides direct incentives for its installation, which is projected to boost product demand throughout the projection period. Over the projected period, the market is anticipated to be driven by rising demand for energy-efficient goods. Rising energy consumption in the residential and industrial sectors is expected to increase demand for energy-efficient goods and technology that lower operating costs and save energy. Furthermore, air to water heat pumps may create a large quantity of heat while using less electrical energy, which would boost market estimates. Given that building, particularly in the residential sector, is a significant predictor of heat pump demand, the reduction in construction activity in nearly all nations as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic has harmed the market considerably. When compared to the previous year, construction activity in certain nations fell by as much as 80% in 2020. As a result, past market growth predictions have been thrown out the window, forcing major industry participants to rethink their strategy.

The major players include Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V, Daikin Industries Ltd., Ariston Thermo SpA, Ferroli S.p.A, Stiebel Eltron and Baxi Heating UK Ltd.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. and WASSHA Inc. have just established Baridi Baridi Inc. to operate an air conditioner subscription service in June 2020. The firms intend to start a business in the United Republic of Tanzania and then extend it not only to Africa, but also to other emerging markets across the world.

Residential segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 34.2% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, the global air to water heat pump market is segmented into commercial, residential, and industrial. The residential segment dominated the global air to water heat pump market accpunting for 34.2% market share in the year 2020. The residential air source heat pump market is expected to increase as people become more aware of how to save money on their energy bills, as well as changing trends to enhance living standards. Product penetration will be fueled by an increase in the adoption of innovative technology as consumers' disposable income rises. Furthermore, growing demand for high-level comfort, as well as initiatives to enhance air quality, will propel the market forward. Commercial segment is expected to rise at faster pace by 2028. The business outlook will be aided by the replacement and refit of current heating and cooling equipment, as well as increased expenditures in infrastructure development. The growing need for flexible HVAC systems that can readily connect with traditional systems in both existing and newly constructed buildings will bolster the industry's growth.

CO2 segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 25.7% in the year 2020

On the basis of refrigerants, the global air to water heat pump market is segmented into CO2, HFC, hydrocarbon, ammonia. The residential segment dominated the global air to water heat pump market accpunting for 25.7% market share in the year 2020. Manufacturers of heat pumps should look towards CO2 refrigerant heat pumps as a possible development area. EcoCute CO2 refrigerant heat pumps were the first to be developed in Japan. Because of their simple recyclability, low cost, and environmentally beneficial features, demand for these CO2 refrigerant heat pumps is increasing. CO2 refrigerant heat pumps are currently accessible in global market. CO2 refrigerant heat pumps should be considered by heat pump manufacturers as a prospective growth area. In Japan, the EcoCute CO2 refrigerant heat pumps were the first. The demand for CO2 refrigerant heat pumps is rising due to its simple recyclability, low cost, and ecologically friendly qualities. Heat pumps that use CO2 as a refrigerant are now available in China, Japan, and other Asian markets.

On the basis of geography, the global air to water heat pump market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North American region holds the largest market share of 25.16% in the year 2020. As a consequence of growing worries about carbon emissions and the adoption of government incentives to encourage the use of home air-to-water heat pumps, the market in the United States is projected to grow considerably. Rising need for water and space heating, as well as a rapidly recovering building industry in the United States, as well as repair and restoration activities, are projected to drive demand for technologically advanced and compact heating solutions in the residential sector. Asia Pacific has overtaken Europe as the largest regional market, accounting for the largest share of the overall market. Heat is a key energy input in industrial production processes such as the chemical sector, papermaking, pharmaceuticals, textiles, iron & steel, and others, which is expected to enhance pump demand over the projection period.

About the report:

The global air to water heat pump market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

