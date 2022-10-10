Vaisala Corporation

Press release

October 10, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. (EEST)

Vaisala's Interim Report January–September 2022 to be published on October 28, 2022

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Interim Report January–September 2022 on Friday, October 28, 2022, at about 9:00 a.m. (Finnish time). The report will be available at vaisala.com/investors. The President and CEO's presentation will be published by 2:00 p.m. on the same day at vaisala.com/investors.

Audiocast and conference call

An audiocast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media will be held in English on the same day starting at 2:00 p.m. (Finnish time). Numbers for conference call, during which questions may be presented, are:

Finland: +358 9 2319 5437

UK: +44 33 0551 0200

Sweden: +46 8 5052 0424

US: +1 212 999 6659

Password: Vaisala

A link to the live audiocast will be available at vaisala.com/investors. A recording will be available on the website later the same day.

More information

Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 580 3521

