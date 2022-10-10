Submit Release
News Search

There were 498 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 263,120 in the last 365 days.

Selina announces the opening of its second property in Tulum, Mexico.

Located in Tulum's downtown area, this new destination is perfect for travelers searching for a tropical getaway or a new place to call home

Selina, the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, announced it officially opened its newest location in downtown Tulum last week on October 3rd. The hotel — the second for the brand in the Tulum area -- is perfect for today's digital nomad and the modern traveler. Selina Tulum Downtown offers guests alternative ways to stay, play and work by combining beautifully designed accommodations with coworking, recreation, wellness, and unique local experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005202/en/

This new Quintana Roo getaway provides digital nomads with an ideal option to live a unique lifestyle in the center of one of Mexico's top beach destinations. Perfect for travelers looking for a quick vacation or a new home base for remote working, the hotel offers a collection of private room options allowing guests to personalize their stay based on their budget. Unlike its counterpart in Tulum's resort area, this new space is defined as an experience focused on personal, physical, and mental well-being and exploring and appreciating the area's rich culture.

Selina Tulum Downtown marks the 12th Selina hotel in Mexico. The hotel will offer an onsite coworking facility, bookstore, gym, pool, spa, rooftop bar, and restaurant, opening in phases in the following months. It will also have the classic Selina hotel activities such as yoga, dance classes, surfing, and tours, as well as a shuttle service to and from Selina Tulum with its well-known beach club.

About Selina
Selina is one of the world's largest lifestyle and experiential hospitality company built to address the needs and desires of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel, work and play. Founded in 2014, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes over +150 open or secured properties across 25 countries and 6 continents. On December 2, 2021, Selina entered into a definitive merger agreement with BOA Acquisition Corp. BOAS, the closing of which, which is subject to customary conditions, will result in Selina becoming a publicly listed company. For further information on Selina, visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. To explore Selina's real estate partnership opportunities, please contact partnerships@selina.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005202/en/

You just read:

Selina announces the opening of its second property in Tulum, Mexico.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.