Selina announces the opening of its second property in Tulum, Mexico.

Located in Tulum's downtown area, this new destination is perfect for travelers searching for a tropical getaway or a new place to call home

Selina, the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, announced it officially opened its newest location in downtown Tulum last week on October 3rd. The hotel — the second for the brand in the Tulum area -- is perfect for today's digital nomad and the modern traveler. Selina Tulum Downtown offers guests alternative ways to stay, play and work by combining beautifully designed accommodations with coworking, recreation, wellness, and unique local experiences.

This new Quintana Roo getaway provides digital nomads with an ideal option to live a unique lifestyle in the center of one of Mexico's top beach destinations. Perfect for travelers looking for a quick vacation or a new home base for remote working, the hotel offers a collection of private room options allowing guests to personalize their stay based on their budget. Unlike its counterpart in Tulum's resort area, this new space is defined as an experience focused on personal, physical, and mental well-being and exploring and appreciating the area's rich culture.

Selina Tulum Downtown marks the 12th Selina hotel in Mexico. The hotel will offer an onsite coworking facility, bookstore, gym, pool, spa, rooftop bar, and restaurant, opening in phases in the following months. It will also have the classic Selina hotel activities such as yoga, dance classes, surfing, and tours, as well as a shuttle service to and from Selina Tulum with its well-known beach club.

About Selina

Selina is one of the world's largest lifestyle and experiential hospitality company built to address the needs and desires of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel, work and play. Founded in 2014, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes over +150 open or secured properties across 25 countries and 6 continents. On December 2, 2021, Selina entered into a definitive merger agreement with BOA Acquisition Corp. BOAS, the closing of which, which is subject to customary conditions, will result in Selina becoming a publicly listed company. For further information on Selina, visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. To explore Selina's real estate partnership opportunities, please contact partnerships@selina.com.

