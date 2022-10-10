Submit Release
News Search

There were 490 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 263,117 in the last 365 days.

New era in China: German consultant upbeat on Northeast China

BEIJING, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

Dennis Behnke, a German management consultant in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning province, has been living in the city for a decade and believes that there is huge potential still in Northeast China.

"As a management consultant, I'm helping foreign companies prosper in China, and Chinese companies going global," he said, adding that Shenyang is a great place that supports companies with preferential industry policies, and is in a prime location between Beijing, Seoul, Changchun and Dalian. He is optimistic in regards to the development of business, tourism and culture in Shenyang and Northeast China in general.

As an ardent student of literary Chinese, Dennis is now fluent in Mandarin and Dongbei Hua (Northeast China dialect). He thinks that the improvement of his Chinese skills helps him better understand Chinese culture and makes more friends.

Watch the video to find out more.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-era-in-china-german-consultant-upbeat-on-northeast-china-301644515.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

You just read:

New era in China: German consultant upbeat on Northeast China

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.