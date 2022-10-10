Submit Release
Ferrystat: UK Passenger Ferry Market Monthly Updates: Data for Each Ferry Company and Each Route Serviced

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ferrystat: UK Passenger Ferry Market Monthly Update" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ferrystat provides monthly and annual data on the UK passenger ferry market

It is based on the monthly returns of all leading UK ferry operators, and provides a monthly digest of passenger, car and coach traffic by route for the UK-Continental (Short Sea, North Sea and Western Channel), UK-Ireland (Northern, Central and Southern) and Domestic (Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Isle of Wight, Scotland) routes.

Data is shown for each ferry service. It also includes annual data for the past five years by sector.

Methodology

  • Each month ferry operators are sent out a standard email requesting their data. Data is sent back to IRN Ferry then entered into a master spreadsheet.
  • Depending on the ferry operator, IRN Ferry are supplied with monthly data on passenger numbers, the number of cars, the number of coaches and the number of sailings/crossings.
  • Data is also collected from Eurotunnel, Office for National Statistics, Irish Statistics Office and CAA to present a rounded picture of the market.

Deliverables

  • Each month subscribers are sent a pdf report showing comparisons between the current market and the previous year. Comparisons are made on a year-to-date, latest three months basis and latest month basis.
  • Subscribers also receive an associated spreadsheet showing the summary data that appears in the pdf report, plus monthly data for the past 2 to 3 years.

Structure

The report and spreadsheet are structured as follows:

Summary

  • Latest Trends
  • Annual Trends
  • Monthly Review: UK-Continent
  • Monthly Review: UK-Ireland
  • Monthly Review: UK-Domestic
  • Individual Routes

Data for each ferry company and each route serviced, analysed by the main routes (UK-Continent, UK-Ireland and Domestic) broken down by key channels).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Latest Trends
2. Annual Trends
3. Monthly Review: UK-Continent
4. Monthly Trend: UK-Ireland
5. Monthly Trends: UK-Domestic

Companies Mentioned

  • DFDS
  • P & O
  • Brittany Ferries
  • Irish Ferries
  • Stena Line
  • Wightlink
  • Red Funnel
  • Hovertavel
  • Isle of Man Steam packet Co
  • Condor Ferries
  • CalMac
  • Northlink
  • Orkney Ferries
  • Shetland Island Ferries
  • London River Service

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ln79ep



Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


