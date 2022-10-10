Boiler Insurance Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Demand, Growth Insights, Leading Companies Share, Size and Forecast

Boiler Insurance Market

Boiler insurance represents a type of insurance policy designed to cover the losses and damages caused by explosions outside or inside a boiler. In terms of the coverage type, it can be segmented into boiler cover, boiler and central heating cover, boiler, central heating, plumbing, and wiring cover, etc. These boiler insurance options aid in recovering financial losses incurred in repairing and replacing damaged equipment after the breakdown and even covers the expenses of substituting perishable goods, which are spoiled, owing to the failure in the boiler system. Consequently, they are extensively utilized in numerous sectors, such as chemicals, food and beverage (F&B), metals and mining, refineries, etc.

The global boiler insurance market size reached US$ 9.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.57% during 2022-2027.

Key Players Included in Global Boiler Insurance Market Research Report:

• Aviva plc

• Axa S.A

• Bosch Thermotechnology Ltd. (Robert Bosch GmbH)

• British Gas (Centrica PLC)

• CORGI HomePlan Ltd (OVO Group Ltd)

• Domestic & General Group Limited

• Future Generali India Insurance Co. Ltd.

• HomeServe Membership Ltd.

• Tata AIG General Insurance Company Limited (Tata Sons Private Limited)

• The Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection

• Insurance Company and YourCare Services Ltd.

Industry Trends:

The expanding small and medium-sized enterprises that are relying more on third-party liability coverage solutions are primarily driving the boiler insurance market. Furthermore, the elevating focus among the insurance providers towards introducing novel strategies and policies for increasing revenue and enhancing the overall customer experience is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the growing digitization in the insurance sector and the development of voice-enabled troubleshooting services and advanced artificial intelligence (AI)- based solutions that enable users to connect directly with the organization and seek redressal in real-time are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the introduction of favorable insurance plans with cost-effective premium rates is expected to bolster the boiler insurance market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Boiler Type:

• Fire-Tube

• Water-Tube

Breakup by Boiler Fuel:

• Natural Gas

• Coal

• Oil

• Others

Breakup by Coverage Type:

• Boiler Cover

• Boiler and Central Heating Cover

• Boiler, Central Heating, Plumbing and Wiring Cover

Breakup by End User:

• Chemicals

• Refineries

• Metal and Mining

• Food and Beverages

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

