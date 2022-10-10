WTW launches Risk Intelligence Quantified

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announces the launch of Risk Intelligence Quantified (Risk IQ). The Risk IQ portal provides on-demand and direct access to WTW’s modelling tools, allowing businesses to quantify and analyse ever-changing risks and all major insurable renewals, while also dynamically assessing and evaluating combinations of risk transfer efficiency and risk levels.



Risk IQ is designed for businesses seeking substantial analysis alongside expert risk insight. The flexible and personalised platform provides risk specialists with autonomous access to the breadth of WTW’s leading risk and analytics solutions. This includes:

Global Peril Diagnostic

Climate Diagnostic

Workers’ Compensation Diagnostic

Property Quantified

D&O Quantified

Risk Tolerance Clarified

John Merkovsky, Global Head of Data and Analytics, WTW said: “From entering new markets and stress testing business scenarios, to assessing M&A activity, Risk IQ empowers risk specialists to understand and navigate their business’s risk portfolio. Not only does the platform enhance decision making across the risk-management process, Risk IQ also ultimately puts risk managers in control of their analytic outputs, providing organisations with the ability to run business critical scenarios and prepare for potential losses. WTW is at the forefront when it comes to delivering valuable strategic solutions across the risk analytics market and Risk IQ further highlights our client centric capabilities.”

